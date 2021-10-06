Grouse Hollow Journal: Porch sitting is recommended

“Sitting on the summer-night porch was so good, so easy and so reassuring that it could never be done away with. These were rituals that were right and lasting; the lighting of pipes, the pale hands that moved knitting needles in the dimness, the eating of foil-wrapped, chilled Eskimo Pies, the coming and going of all the people….” from “Dandelion Wine” by Ray Bradbury.

When Ellen and I first moved to Grouse Hollow, our new old farmhouse had three porches. The front porch by what is now our patio, the back porch that is on the north side where there has been a deck for nearly 40 years now, and the porch outside the “retired folks” addition. When Ben was a baby, El and I closed in the front porch, making a mud room with boot mats and coat racks and shelves for all sorts of odds and ends intended for pets and gardening. When Mark was 2, our friends Cliff Kramer and Greg Anderson helped absorb the back porch into more kitchen space with room for a table and chairs by a northside picture window.

We always wanted another porch. El’s home place had an open front porch that housed bikes and croquet sets and wagons and lawn chairs and balls and bats, etc. I don’t remember any front porches while growing up, but after a long day’s work, Grandma and Grandpa Koelker would sit on chairs on the bluff overlooking Jack Oak, the Cassville airport, the BNSF railroad tracks, Krugers tavern and Hwy. 133. Long after they passed, my dad carried on this ritual until he died, sitting at “his” picnic table overlooking the same area. I remember that on many evenings El’s family would sit around the huge old maple that grew next to the patio that had views of Chaffie Hollow below, or turn to watch a pickup softball or football game in the yard. Our friends Von and Tammy made an art out of using their porch to host parties. The porch was/is the bomb so to speak.

Eventually, we designed a wrap-around porch attached to the retired folks’ addition. Ellen made it clear that we couldn’t spend a bunch on this porch without remodeling the addition, so off to the bank we went for our second second mortgage. Rudy Wopat, Ryan Hanson and Ben Oliver helped me demolish the interior. Ray Williamson and Three Oaks Construction built the wrap around porch, tore out the second story floor, installed new windows and doors, screened in the north side of the porch (for warm weather bug free dining and sitting.) My dad and brother Del helped wire the room and after we insulated things, Randy Ehrler and I hung the drywall. The entire job has been earning its keep for over 20 years.

Back to the porch, we got some comfy outdoor chairs, side tables for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, and a couple round dining tables. Most recently, we added a small portable LP fireplace for cold mornings, cold evenings, and just cold cold. And now we have a wood rocker out there. OC—the Other Cat—seems to really like this.

Our ritual is that, El and I go sit on the porch most evenings in clement weather anyway. Bo and OC join us and sometimes we find a stray neighbor or two to join us. We usually bring something to drink and snack on. We may do a little more than just sit and stare, like take Echo along for music and almost always, taking out something to read. (I am reading John Grisham’s “Sooley” right now.)

What got me thinking about porch sitting? Well, we watch an episode of Andy Griffith while we have lunch most days. In today’s episode, one of the guys in Floyd’s barbershop asks, “What ever happened to the fine art of sitting? Just sitting and staring?” Andy adds, “Oh that’s one of the finest things in the world. Sit on the porch on a moonlit night and stare up at the sky. That’s what folks will probably do when they get to the moon. They’ll sit on the porch up there and stare down here.” The mayor asks, “Then why the big rush to the moon?” Andy replies, “Maybe their looking for a different porch.”

Well, I can say that the fine art of porch sitting is alive and well here and plenty of other places. On the blog, Richly Rooted, “Recovering The Lost Art of Porch Sitting,” author Elsie Callender, presents some history and lists a lot of good suggestions one might take to make their porch space special. Check it out.

Until next time, get out—it is October. Where the heck did September go? Anyway, we highly recommend porch sitting. Enjoy.

