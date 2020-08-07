Grouse Hollow Journal: Power outage provides quiet start to the day

We took Yeti’s filled with hot—I do mean HOT—Kwik Trip Columbian and a couple breakfast sandwiches on a leisurely drive through Goose Island Park. Or should I say, Goose Island construction project park. There is a nice new road into the park, but gravel and even a closed landing awaiting blacktop. Still, it was cool and the water and woods were beautiful. We cruised by the campground and numerous people had coffee pots that worked. Hmmm...

In Proksch Coulee, we spied two nearly orange whitetail does with spotted fawns. One had a larger fawn that was starting to shed its spots, while the other had two smaller spotted fawns still prominent camo marks. There is a garden there, so who knows what they were checking out.

Back at the ranch, the power was back on! Thank you Vernon Electric crews. We took our coffees to the porch and got mugged by our mooches demanding attention in the cool shade.

Once settled, I told Alexa to stream the news and shortly told it to turn it off and put on some James Taylor. Anyway, the powerless morning turned out to be a nice different start to the day, not that I would regularly choose that. It could have been worse—like it could be during a January blizzard or maybe the first two weeks of this July or maybe a Packer Sunday—if we have those this fall.