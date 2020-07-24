Grouse Hollow Journal: Rescue cats make their home in Grouse Hollow

We had a homecoming of sorts at Grouse Hollow the other day. We welcomed two rescue cats. Tony, a neutered male and an unnamed as yet spayed female. We adopted them from the Driftless Humane Society in Viroqua. These are really nice, tame young- but full-grown barn cats who have lived at the shelter for a long time, like over a year. This new world of green trees, ferns, lilies, and un-mowed grass had to be pretty strange to them.

The homecoming went OK for a while. The guests of honor walked/stalked about checking out insects and birds. El and I petted them and gave them some cat chow and fresh water. They were too busy for that at first. Like most parties, there is always someone that gets over the top and spoils the calm. Bo, who had been wagging his tail like crazy and signaling that he just wanted to play, couldn’t take it anymore and chased the cats. Tony handled it well, showing Bo he had claws and could probably take him. The female climbed up an oak tree near the porch. We called and coaxed her for a while but she was having none of it. I went up a ladder after her, but she just climbed higher. Short of calling the fire department, it was up to her to get down. One of our former feline guests, Goldie, would climb up and down a ladder like an old pro, so I left the ladder up into the tree. By dark, I taut I taw a puddy tat, uh, sorry, just wanted to use that line. I did, but she was still high up in the oak leaves.