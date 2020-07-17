Grouse Hollow Journal: Roadside plants can provide more than beauty

Bo and I have been out for a walk/sweat session in the coulee almost every morning of the last couple weeks. Bo, our just 2-year old pup, is learning to come to heel when traffic is imminent; a treat helps. The cool or sort of cool of the morning has been OK, except for the gnats, and deer and horse flies. There are lots of bugs, but I am almost always amazed at the number of plants — weeds if you will — one can see on the roadside and in the ditches.
Some of them are beautiful in color and/or design. I had to look up some of them to know just what they are called. Unlike the flying nasties, most of these plants and flowers are good for more than giving our town road agent something to do with the town mower.
I was able to remember these from our walk — and of course I used a plant book to find their names like the baby blue colored chicory, or butter weed, and dame’s rocket, common mullein, bull thistle, stinging nettles, goldenrod, purple loosestrife, lupine, Queen Anne’s lace, cow parsnip, blackberry brambles, lilies, milkweed, wild onion, asters, corn flowers, pig weed, horseweed, and fast-growing orchard grass line the edges of the blacktop.
Chicory is a plant that’s roots are dried, and its above-ground parts were historically used to make medicine for high blood pressure, heart failure, loss of appetite, upset stomach, constipation, liver and gallbladder disorders, cancer, and rapid heartbeat.
The dame’s rocket (a member of the mustard family) has purple and white flowers that can make a plain, ordinary salad something truly beautiful and extraordinary. And they taste good — so they say. (Make sure you check this out before trying it.)
The common mullein in various forms has been used to treat cough, whooping cough, tuberculosis, bronchitis, hoarseness, pneumonia, earaches, colds, chills, flu, swine flu, fever, allergies, tonsillitis, and sore throat. Other uses include asthma, diarrhea, colic, gastrointestinal bleeding, migraines, joint pain, and gout. According to some sources, natives and explorers also used mullein leaves as a padding and liner in their moccasins. (I tried this back in the ‘90s and it works — for a little while anyway.)
The bull thistle plant was allegedly used as a warm medicinal tea. The roots were also used as an aid to digestion, and to treat stomach cramps.
Our friend Dan Small says that stinging nettles can be used for making a delicious tea. I am usually too vexed with nettles after pulling them in the garden to try the nettles in tea.
Some say that goldenrod is/was used to reduce pain and swelling (inflammation), as a diuretic to increase urine flow, and to stop muscle spasms. It is also used for gout treatment, joint pain (rheumatism), arthritis, as well as eczema and other skin conditions.
The flowering parts of the infamous purple loosestrife have been used to make tea for diarrhea, menstrual problems, and bacterial infections. There are those who would see purple loosestrife eradicated from our area because it takes over waterfowl habitat. It is pretty though.
Traditionally, tea made from the root of Queen Anne’s lace has been used as diuretic to prevent and eliminate kidney stones, and to rid individuals of worms. Its seeds have been used for centuries as a contraceptive; they were prescribed by physicians as an abortifacient, a sort of “morning after” pill.
Medicinal uses of lupine include the bruised seeds of white lupine; after soaking in water, the seeds are used as an external application to ulcers, etc., and internally are said to be anthelmintic, diuretic and emmenagogue — whatever those are.
Cow parsnip was widely employed medicinally by a large number of Native American tribes who used it to treat a wide variety of complaints, but especially as a poultice on bruises, sores etc. It is little used in modern herbalism. I know from experience — negative experience — that the broken leaves and stalks are decidedly toxic, burning the skin of those who chop down and touch the plant.
Various blackberry plants are useful in making berry jam and crisp but also in the treatment of cancer, dysentery, diarrhea, whooping cough, colitis, toothache, anemia, psoriasis, sore throat, mouth ulcer, mouthwash, hemorrhoids, and minor bleeding.
Wild lilies are full of charm and many of the 80 to 100 species can be grown without fuss. As far as medicine though, well, smiling makes us feel better.
Although potentially poisonous, the milkweed plant has been used for medicinal purposes as well. Many Indigenous tribes applied milkweed sap for wart removal and chewed its roots to treat dysentery. It was also used in salves and infusions to treat swelling, rashes, coughs, fevers and asthma. Of course it is better known as an essential ingredient for the nurturing of Monarch Butterflies.
Wild onions are usually the most mild of the onion varieties, so people who harvest them say they use wild white onions in salads and even on sandwiches. Basically, if you’re going to eat an onion raw, the white onion is what you want to reach for, so they say.
The flowers and leaves of aster can be eaten fresh or dried. Native Americans harvested wild aster for a multitude of uses. The roots of the plant were used in soups and young leaves were cooked lightly and used as greens.
Cornflower is an herb. The dried flowers are used to make medicine. People take cornflower tea to treat fever, constipation, water retention, and chest congestion. They also take it as a tonic, bitter, and liver and gallbladder stimulant.
Fresh or dried pigweed leaves can be used to make tea. They say that the seed is very small but easy to harvest and very nutritious. The flavor is greatly improved by roasting the seed before grinding it, again, so they say. Pigweed seed can be ground into a powder and used as a cereal substitute, it can also be sprouted and added to salads. I know from experience that heifers and horses like pigweed as a treat.
Horseweed, or Canadian Fleabane, as it is also called, was used by most Native American tribes to treat various illnesses, including diarrhea, fever, running nose, rhinitis, but also used to arrest bleedings or to relieve stomach aches, earaches or headaches.
Anyway, until next time — get out. Cooler temps with lower humidity have to show up here, right? Ma Nature has been busy doing something else, I guess. Anyway, my morning walk with Bo has proven to be social time in the morning. People stop to say hello, share fishing tips, and make plans to socially distance on our porch. Really, El and I are good, just a little bored and lonesome for our friends and family — like every one. Our out-of-shape Labrador puppy lives for the morning walk. I call his stretched out panting gorilla suit the “Chattanooga Choochoo” as his chugging can be heard 2 miles around. I guess I’d better try some of these recipes and report. Enjoy.
