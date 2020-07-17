Grouse Hollow Journal: Roadside plants can provide more than beauty

Wild lilies are full of charm and many of the 80 to 100 species can be grown without fuss. As far as medicine though, well, smiling makes us feel better.

Although potentially poisonous, the milkweed plant has been used for medicinal purposes as well. Many Indigenous tribes applied milkweed sap for wart removal and chewed its roots to treat dysentery. It was also used in salves and infusions to treat swelling, rashes, coughs, fevers and asthma. Of course it is better known as an essential ingredient for the nurturing of Monarch Butterflies.

Wild onions are usually the most mild of the onion varieties, so people who harvest them say they use wild white onions in salads and even on sandwiches. Basically, if you’re going to eat an onion raw, the white onion is what you want to reach for, so they say.

The flowers and leaves of aster can be eaten fresh or dried. Native Americans harvested wild aster for a multitude of uses. The roots of the plant were used in soups and young leaves were cooked lightly and used as greens.

Cornflower is an herb. The dried flowers are used to make medicine. People take cornflower tea to treat fever, constipation, water retention, and chest congestion. They also take it as a tonic, bitter, and liver and gallbladder stimulant.