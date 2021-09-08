Grouse Hollow Journal: September means hunting seasons

Back in the day, well for that matter actually, sometimes in the present day, September meant/means hunting seasons. Bow hunting opens this coming weekend as does Small Game Hunting. In years past I would don my camo duds and hunting vest and stalk the sharp-witted sciuridae, uh, well, that’s scientific for pretty sharp tree rat; you might know this prey better as red and gray squirrels. Fact: I am not making this up.

Squirrel hunting weather is usually decent, often with afternoons in the ‘70s. At this point in time, squirrels are not endangered or even threatened. You can ask anyone who feeds birds all winter. Rocky and Scrat just butt right in and take over both sides of Ellen’s full feeder about middle morning. Last spring, the late Tony, aka our feline serial killer, even leaped up from under the feeder and snagged one of Rocky’s relatives. (Dang I miss that cat.) Anyway, dressing up in camo and taking a stand in a hardwood forest with only a tightly sighted in .22 rifle can bag a limit of five bushy tails in too short a time.