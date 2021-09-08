Grouse Hollow Journal: September means hunting seasons

Back in the day, well for that matter actually, sometimes in the present day, September meant/means hunting seasons. Bow hunting opens this coming weekend as does Small Game Hunting. In years past I would don my camo duds and hunting vest and stalk the sharp-witted sciuridae, uh, well, that’s scientific for pretty sharp tree rat; you might know this prey better as red and gray squirrels. Fact: I am not making this up.
Squirrel hunting weather is usually decent, often with afternoons in the ‘70s. At this point in time, squirrels are not endangered or even threatened. You can ask anyone who feeds birds all winter. Rocky and Scrat just butt right in and take over both sides of Ellen’s full feeder about middle morning. Last spring, the late Tony, aka our feline serial killer, even leaped up from under the feeder and snagged one of Rocky’s relatives. (Dang I miss that cat.) Anyway, dressing up in camo and taking a stand in a hardwood forest with only a tightly sighted in .22 rifle can bag a limit of five bushy tails in too short a time.
If one wonders how they eat, well, they taste just like chicken—sort of. When prepared right, squirrel meat is fine fare. Our family even has a Squirrel Picnic every fall. I have helped prepare the main course a few times. That consists of a group of relatives and me checking over the squirrel parts and cleaning up any that do not meet quality standards at early thirty. We roll the parts in a mixture of fry magic, flour, salt and pepper while Brother Bill’s big fish fryer is heating up. Nearby, several roasters are getting hot. We fry the parts and rest them on paper towels before layering them in the roasters with sliced onion, covering them with cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soup, along with seasoning.
Somewhere along that timeline, there is a toast to the old guys who used to fix this delicacy. (The Squirrel Picnic Hall of Fame includes Ellen’s dad, Walt Hauk, her uncles Bill and Mose Hauk, John Kramer, John Uppena, Frank Paetzel, Chappie Chapman and others) The main course simmers in roasters until dinner time when it is presented, accompanied by sides of all kinds of taters, apple everything desserts, pumpkin desserts, salads, my favorite sour cream raisin bars (hint, hint) and so much more. Anyway, this is one of our favorite holidays and meals.
Until next time, get out — safe hunting to whitetail hunters taking to tree stands and blinds this coming opening weekend. Enjoy.