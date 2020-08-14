Grouse Hollow Journal: Shop gets gets fresh paint

It’s my favorite part of the day, that muted, cooler time just before sunrise. I poured a cup of coffee and grabbed my laptop. A white flash leaped into action as I opened the screen door to the porch. There is an offering on the doormat; a mouse, no, make that a mauled mouse. Tony is proudly making it clear that this is his prize. Nicely done but I figure he’ll trade it for a dish of cat chow in a bit.

It is quiet. Only soft purring. No birds or engines of barking dogs or bellowing cows. Well, it was quiet. An irked crow just broke the spell. On cue, I can hear the far off rumbling of a northbound freight train in the river valley. At least there is no vehicular traffic out here at this hour on a Sunday.

For a few days this last week, Proksch Coulee Road — for the second time this summer — became part of the unofficial Elkhart Lake Raceway detour. OK, really the unofficial Great River Road/Hwy. 35 detour. After half-an-hour on Wednesday morning — many driving like there is a trophy and big cash award at the end — I stopped counting at a 100 vehicles headed up over the ridge to Mohawk Valley and down to La Crosse. I didn’t even count the southbound cars and trucks and even semis or attempt a walk with Bo, who thinks everybody who drives by is there to see him. Some drivers who are not familiar with the road are even skidding out on our corner. I feel sorry for the Stoddard residents and businesses who have been putting up with this all day since early June, especially those who used to live along quiet residential streets such as Elm, Broadway and Cottage streets. At least the main drag is finally blacktopped now, so the dust should be less, I guess.