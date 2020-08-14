Grouse Hollow Journal: Shop gets gets fresh paint

It’s my favorite part of the day, that muted, cooler time just before sunrise. I poured a cup of coffee and grabbed my laptop. A white flash leaped into action as I opened the screen door to the porch. There is an offering on the doormat; a mouse, no, make that a mauled mouse. Tony is proudly making it clear that this is his prize. Nicely done but I figure he’ll trade it for a dish of cat chow in a bit.
There are mosquitoes out here. I haven’t noticed one all summer. Maybe they got rid of most of the gnats? Given a choice, I guess I’ll take the skeeters.
It is quiet. Only soft purring. No birds or engines of barking dogs or bellowing cows. Well, it was quiet. An irked crow just broke the spell. On cue, I can hear the far off rumbling of a northbound freight train in the river valley. At least there is no vehicular traffic out here at this hour on a Sunday.
For a few days this last week, Proksch Coulee Road — for the second time this summer — became part of the unofficial Elkhart Lake Raceway detour. OK, really the unofficial Great River Road/Hwy. 35 detour. After half-an-hour on Wednesday morning — many driving like there is a trophy and big cash award at the end — I stopped counting at a 100 vehicles headed up over the ridge to Mohawk Valley and down to La Crosse. I didn’t even count the southbound cars and trucks and even semis or attempt a walk with Bo, who thinks everybody who drives by is there to see him. Some drivers who are not familiar with the road are even skidding out on our corner. I feel sorry for the Stoddard residents and businesses who have been putting up with this all day since early June, especially those who used to live along quiet residential streets such as Elm, Broadway and Cottage streets. At least the main drag is finally blacktopped now, so the dust should be less, I guess.
While our friend, Eli, did the ladder work: scraping, priming and painting the shop barn red with white trim last week, I am doing the downstairs windows and doors. This building has a 1901 stone in the west wall. They were serious builders. Some of the lumber is 2 inches thick and needs to be replaced due to rotting. It takes a sawzall to cut the huge spikes out of the window frames that are most likely originals from 119 years ago. Contrary to the belief of some people, I was not around then.
It is a positive sign of the times, I think. Hunters Eli and Pat were here last week. They stumbled into some nice weather — cool with low humidity, to head out into the woods to lay the groundwork and the up in the trees work for the bow hunting season that starts just four weeks from now. In the past 10 years the boys have had bad timing and picked the hottest, most humid day in August for that. They checked and/or moved tree stands, cleared shooting lanes, cut trails, cleared the ridge road of downed trees, and hung trail cameras. Eli took the John Deere and brush hog up the logging trail to the Oak Stand and cleared one lane. When he came back, I had a learning experience — our brush hog has shear pins. Anyway, it’s fixed now and I got the ridge road cleared so far.
Anyway, the tiger lilies and some maroon and gold lilies, and even some purple and pink lilies, are doing well in this almost drought. The hummingbirds are surely enjoying them. I think the last significant rain we had here was during the second week of July and still the grass grows out of control. The hydrant up by the garden is only pumping out a dribble, I think/hope it’s because of a lower water table. We shall see.
Until next time, get out — did you know that if you have an accident on a closed road — and don’t live along said road — your car insurance will probably not cover you? You will probably get a ticket to boot. While he couldn’t care less about car insurance, Tony is patiently waiting for breakfast by my feet, grooming himself, and meowing every little bit. He is definitely making a case for the position as resident serial killer. Enjoy.
