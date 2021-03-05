Grouse Hollow Journal: Snow melts slowly toward the coulee

We got a skift of new snow on Monday morning, but its shelf life was short and it was gone by midmorning. The time of mud is advancing and will wend its start stop, shaky way forward encouraged by the increasing support from Old Sol. Surprisingly, I can still see the ever widening image of a snow angel made by our visiting mountain kids during the first real snow fall of the winter — clear back at Christmas. Our snowpack appears to be soaking into the ground, at least in more level spots and plowed ground. Some is running down the watercourse in our coulee, headed for Mississippi and the Gulf of Mexico.

A prom queen turned snow queen of the north woods, posted a comment that it was minus 8, followed by a heat wave up to 34 degrees in northern Minnesota on Monday. She has been “bragging” about surviving February and its minus a whole load every day all month. Glad you guys made it, Kid. Another classmate of mine said she was cold at 43 degrees but then she lives in Florida. She told me she wouldn’t complain after reading my journals this winter. Anyway, so far El and I and Bo have made it through the vortex. Bo’s winter crafting project was weaving a dog hair rug on the tiles in our kitchen and he should be finished as we are on to the cusp of wildflower and sunny side flower box popping weather — here, maybe, I hope anyway.