Grouse Hollow Journal: Stargazing is a pleasure

There is nothing quite like sitting or laying down out under a clear night sky with little ambient light from a city or house. The stars were the best part of camping on the sandbar when I was in high school. Well maybe not the best part. Though stargazing and counting shooting stars ranked up there with adult beverages, girls from Guttenburg or Cascade or Buena Vista, and telling stories and lies and making predictions around a blazing campfire. One prediction I remember well was on a late night when we were almost spent and starting to wax philosophical and someone, Mike Schier maybe, wondered what we’d all be doing at the end of the century. That got a hoot or two from the waning crowd. We mostly agreed that none of us thought we’d live to be in that “can’t trust anyone over 30” age group let alone until 2000. That then was like the stars, light years away. In hindsight, it is amazing how fast light years can vaporize.