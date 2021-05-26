Grouse Hollow Journal: Supper clubbing part of mini vacation

We took scenic roads back to Boulder Junction and Manitowish Waters. We came to the entrance to the Jag Lake FFA camp so we drove in. C and I did a little memory minute of our many student getaway trips there with Ron Von Glahn. I caught my biggest ever smallmouth (23 1/4 inches long, 6.6 pounds) off the dock. Over the years we bordered on child and elder abuse by injecting gallons of grease in our charges and ourselves. We ate bacon, sausage, bacon grease fried eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, burgers, steaks, etc. for four days at a time for many years. Had great bonfires, king of the raft battles, watered skiing, horseshoes, spoons, observing saber toothed tree bears, using the elegant outhouse, and more. I taught the life skill of playing euchre and how to cheat at it to a few willing pupils. We even did emergency surgery, cutting of the barb off a fishing hook stuck in a finger of a distressed angler. The place looks good even though it was drizzling and had a few flying vampires.