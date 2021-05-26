Grouse Hollow Journal: Supper clubbing part of mini vacation

It’s been raining for two days up here in the north country around Minocqua. It’s Friday morning and pouring. Ellen and I are on a mini vacation visiting our good friend Curt Christiansen. We had hoped to pull the Queen along to test the waters a bit but decided against it after a look at the the forecast threw water on our plans. The backup? Sightseeing and supper clubbing.
After finally finding Curt’s home in the north woods of Hazelhurst and catching up a bit, we three headed out to the Norwood Pines supper club. Our reservation was in the screen house. We could see Patricia Lake from our table. I ordered the blackened shrimp with Cajun spices, a twice baked potato, and their signature clam chowder. Ellen had a honey mustard grilled chicken breast with mushrooms and veggies as well as a wild rice pilaf soup. Curt opted for the surf and turf with lobster tail and filet mignon and the rice pilaf soup. Jen, our waitress, brought us a warm loaf of bread, onion rings, and a relish tray while we waited. It was all mouthwatering. We topped it off with a tall brandy Alexander, the owner, Kurt’s, specialty. It all goes down in the book of It Don’t Git No better.
Thursday, after a light breakfast, we went for a drive to Eagle River. We stopped at the Lake Nakomis Cranberry Company winery and gift store. Lots of fruit of the berry stuff.
Curt planned on lunch at Sweet Water Sports Bar. We sat in their screen house over looking the Eagle River. El had a huge pulled pork sandwich. I got another huge sandwich, a cheese burger basket, while Curt had the fish and chips dinner. We had beer fries and chips. Speaking of being stuffed, we were all pretty much ready for a nap. Good stuff, Maynard.
We took scenic roads back to Boulder Junction and Manitowish Waters. We came to the entrance to the Jag Lake FFA camp so we drove in. C and I did a little memory minute of our many student getaway trips there with Ron Von Glahn. I caught my biggest ever smallmouth (23 1/4 inches long, 6.6 pounds) off the dock. Over the years we bordered on child and elder abuse by injecting gallons of grease in our charges and ourselves. We ate bacon, sausage, bacon grease fried eggs, biscuits and sausage gravy, burgers, steaks, etc. for four days at a time for many years. Had great bonfires, king of the raft battles, watered skiing, horseshoes, spoons, observing saber toothed tree bears, using the elegant outhouse, and more. I taught the life skill of playing euchre and how to cheat at it to a few willing pupils. We even did emergency surgery, cutting of the barb off a fishing hook stuck in a finger of a distressed angler. The place looks good even though it was drizzling and had a few flying vampires.
We stopped at Littler Bohemia supper club. It gained fame back in the day when the Feds messed up a raid on the John Dillinger gang. It was too early to go in and see the bullet holes preserved there.
Back at Curt’s we had cocktails and refreshed our appetites. El fixed rhubarb crisp while Curt grilled thick ribs and asparagus. I mixed up a bag salad. Um Um good.
We were all ready for an early turndown.
The plan this morning is Curt fixing thick cut bacon with eggs and toast before we go out for more sightseeing and Friday fish dinner tonight.
Until next time, get out—if I can still see the keyboard past my plumper pinkies, I’ll report on the exciting (and no doubt delicious) ending. Now you can go and get a snack. Enjoy.