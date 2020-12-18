Grouse Hollow Journal: Television work part of the past

I worked in television for 13 years before quitting to go into teaching in 1986. Becoming a teacher was the second best decision I ever made. (As I have said many times before, the first was asking Ellen to marry me.) That said, like most jobs when started as the Channel 8 Art Director, the best thing I experienced were the people I worked with and became friends with. Great people like Mark Quade (Mark and I started on the same day.), Don “Casey” Stingl, Fritz Black, Greg Lenz, Tom French, Mike Miller, Tina Dahl, Nancy Dahl, Ed Seilestad, Karen Gillster, Larry Johnson, John Hoffland, Hugh McDowell, Larry Nagy, Mel Johnson, Harry Opsahl, Mike Opsahl, Lee and Ken Hitter, Randy Swiggum, Amy Bie, Clark Schafer, Vivian Strong, Art Fahey, Stanley Rieder, Tom Wirkus, Terry Wirkus, Bob Russell, Al Leeman, Gene Carlson, Jan Manchester, Diane Elsen, JoAnn Manske, Evelyn Oliver, Clutch Wadium and so, so many more.

None became a bigger part of my life than Matt Wadium. Matt was the production manager who hired me in July of 1973. He and I became fast friends; Matt was like a second dad to me. We went hunting and fishing together, took coffee at Mr. Dee’s most mornings, and I met, and as his Tonto, got to know most everyone “in the know” in La Crosse. We had some real work fun too, brainstorming commercials like Mac The Singing Jeweler (those of your of a certain age might remember Mac Singing “Home On The Range” while in the saddle on Ellen’s palomino, Dan? Or him riding my motorcycle through the streets—it was blue screened? Or Mac in our giant pumpkin patch with little Ben and Mark peeking out the pile?) and Wood’s Sales and Service (we came up with the one for the Big Jaxx wood furnace. As Harvey talked, one man after—like 10 maybe—another climbed out of the fire box on the Big Jaxx to illustrate the size. It was a huge hit and then it wasn’t, as parents started complaining that their kids were trying to climb into their wood stoves!) I learned about camera operation and directing the news from him. Matt taught me photography. He really supported my decision to go back to college. It is hard to believe he’s been gone since 2004. His son Mark still hunts here at Grouse Hollow.