Grouse Hollow Journal: Television work part of the past

I worked in television for 13 years before quitting to go into teaching in 1986. Becoming a teacher was the second best decision I ever made. (As I have said many times before, the first was asking Ellen to marry me.) That said, like most jobs when started as the Channel 8 Art Director, the best thing I experienced were the people I worked with and became friends with. Great people like Mark Quade (Mark and I started on the same day.), Don “Casey” Stingl, Fritz Black, Greg Lenz, Tom French, Mike Miller, Tina Dahl, Nancy Dahl, Ed Seilestad, Karen Gillster, Larry Johnson, John Hoffland, Hugh McDowell, Larry Nagy, Mel Johnson, Harry Opsahl, Mike Opsahl, Lee and Ken Hitter, Randy Swiggum, Amy Bie, Clark Schafer, Vivian Strong, Art Fahey, Stanley Rieder, Tom Wirkus, Terry Wirkus, Bob Russell, Al Leeman, Gene Carlson, Jan Manchester, Diane Elsen, JoAnn Manske, Evelyn Oliver, Clutch Wadium and so, so many more.
None became a bigger part of my life than Matt Wadium. Matt was the production manager who hired me in July of 1973. He and I became fast friends; Matt was like a second dad to me. We went hunting and fishing together, took coffee at Mr. Dee’s most mornings, and I met, and as his Tonto, got to know most everyone “in the know” in La Crosse. We had some real work fun too, brainstorming commercials like Mac The Singing Jeweler (those of your of a certain age might remember Mac Singing “Home On The Range” while in the saddle on Ellen’s palomino, Dan? Or him riding my motorcycle through the streets—it was blue screened? Or Mac in our giant pumpkin patch with little Ben and Mark peeking out the pile?) and Wood’s Sales and Service (we came up with the one for the Big Jaxx wood furnace. As Harvey talked, one man after—like 10 maybe—another climbed out of the fire box on the Big Jaxx to illustrate the size. It was a huge hit and then it wasn’t, as parents started complaining that their kids were trying to climb into their wood stoves!) I learned about camera operation and directing the news from him. Matt taught me photography. He really supported my decision to go back to college. It is hard to believe he’s been gone since 2004. His son Mark still hunts here at Grouse Hollow.
That said, I love TV: sports—the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, the Olympics, etc. on TV; some series—“Heartland,” “NCIS,” “The Crown,” “Longmire,” “The Gilmour Girls,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “House Breaking Bad,” etc. on TV; movies—most recently “Fisherman’s Friend,” “A Bad Mom’s Christmas” (funny but definitely not “Frosty the Snowman”—really naughty), “The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2,” “Love Actually,” “A Christmas Carol” (Jim Carrey, George C. Scott, Patrick Stewart, and my favorite version, “A Muppets Christmas Carol” with Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Michael Caine), The (new) Grinch and the old “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Klaus,” “White Christmas,” “Christmas Vacation,” “Meat Eater,” “Enola Holmes,” “Mr. Deeds,” “Chef,” etc. on TV; some news shows—Jen and Bill on “The News 8 Morning Show,” “The News Hour,” “ABC News with David Muir,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” “Wake Up Wisconsin,” “News 19 at 5” on TV; cooking shows like “Pioneer Woman” and “The Great British Baking Show” on TV; comedy like “Last Man Standing,” “Jef Dunham,” “Mr. Inglesias,” “The Ranch,” “Jimmy Kimmel,” “The Office,” “Andy Griffith,” “Night Court,” etc. on TV. There’s probably way more. That said, I am cutting the cord, so to speak.
Last week I installed an outdoor HD TV antenna. The process took me most of a morning. Since I didn’t want to climb on our roof, we made a run to Menards and got a 4x4 post base and an 8-foof treated 4x4. I used Sherman as a work bench down in the yard, attaching the antenna base to the 4x4 with screws provided with our new pingbingding PBD WA-2608 Digital Amplified Outdoor HD TV Antenna. The antenna is lightweight and even includes a rotor that operates from the inside amplifier and controller. We live down in a coulee almost surrounded by tall bluffs so I didn’t expect much. When I tested the antenna in the kitchen, it picked up four PBS HD channels! After that, I c-clamped the antenna base to a step ladder out in the yard and did a channel scan; the TV detected 21 High Definition channels! We have ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, CW and PBS. Crazy. Anyway, I was able to use the old satellite connection box outside to hook in the antenna cable. If you go this direction, read the directions! This unit was only $42 delivered from Amazon. The hope is that we will save the $70-plus a month that HULU has gone up to and still see our local channels. We shall see.
Until next time—it’s Monday morning; I see flurries; the wind is wild. I have hungry livestock to care for. Oh, one other thing. We watched the Packers on the antenna Sunday. We were able to turn the sound down and listen to Matt Lafay and Larry McCarren on WKTY in real time! (On HULU the delay is up to a minute.) OK, one other thing. How ‘bout dem NFC North Champion and NFC leading 10-3 playoff bound Packers?! Enjoy.
