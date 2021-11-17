Grouse Hollow Journal: The 'Big One' approaches

The Big One is upon us.

In preparation for the two week long (including muzzle loader season) I started by cleaning out any of last year’s (I found a package of deer burger from 2018!) frozen venison and turning most of it into deer jerky. I used some “hot” fixin’ from a jerky kit. It is easy going—at first, but then the heat comes on just when it gets right for chewin’. There was a teriyaki seasoning in there that I doctored up with some soy sauce and ginger and brown sugar. (I wonder if Confucius ever thought about making teriyaki deer jerky.) We usually manage to replenish our supply of venison in the freezer.

I plan on going over my rifle and shooting two of my three remaining .270 shells this week just to make sure the scope is still on and it fires. El’s dad used to say you only need one shot. It almost always is now that I don’t oil the bolt or firing pin as that can make the firing pin fouled and then it might stick a bit—always at the wrong time. I bought this rifle, a Ruger M77 from Jeff Monsoor in 1976. It cost somewhere around $250 including the scope and two boxes of shells. The name and model of the gun are engraved on the barrel as well as the phrase “Made in the 200th Year of American Liberty.” Because he liked my rifle so much, my brother-in-law Chuck bought two M77s in 30.06 caliber—one for him and one for his son, Chris. Chuck’s only grumble was that the barrel engraving read something like “Warning: read all safety directions.”

We have traditions for deer hunting. On the night before opening day there is usually what I only a little jokingly call the war council, where hunters and hangers on get together to tell stories, play cards, catch up, have some great soup and treats, and plan. The opening morning breakfast has been a favorite for as long as I can remember. Our favorite opening morning breakfast is French toast casserole. El’s mom used to prepare this egg and ham bake casserole the day before and then get up at early-thirty on opening morning and stick this rib-sticking delicacy in the oven. I liked it best served with Plondke’s Sorghum Syrup on the side. Ellen made the casserole for years. The recipe goes something like this: Prepare a 13”x9” baking dish with spray. Scramble up 6 large eggs, mix in 2 cups of milk and a teaspoon of salt, butter both sides of a dozen slices of bread (thick Texas toast like bread works well), place a layer of the bread in the baking dish, pour some of the egg mixture over it, and spread half of an 8 oz. package of cubed ham on top along with a big handful of shredded cheddar cheese, layer more bread on top with the rest of eggs, ham, and cheese. Cover and let it rest overnight in the refrigerator. Bake at 350 for about an hour. (I discovered that if you have a convection oven like ours, the time could be a tad shorter.)

We were contacted by or I contacted members of the motley blaze orange crew of gun hunters who have been coming here to hunt opening weekend for a few years. Unfortunately, Dave Becker of Menomonie probably won’t be able to take his ridge road stand this year. Clutch Wadium just texted me that he will be sitting in his tripod stand in the Mushroom Hole opening morning. Clutch first came here to hunt as a 12-year-old with his dad, one of my best friends ever, Matt Wadium who passed in 2004. We’re so glad to have Clutch uh, Mark still come. He has killed a few good deer over the years. He shot a good buck last year. I got to haul it out with the Ranger. I talked to our old friend Mike Bilot and he plans on stalking our ridge road on opening morning. We first knew Mike from when he managed Mike’s Old Style Inn in La Crosse. Neighbor Jim Picar will be hunting in his valley to the north of us. Neighbor Gregg Sikora has to work opening weekend but his school buddy John may be here. We’ll get out some with Gregg later in the week I hope.

Bo will be thrilled that he is getting a weekend at the Happy Tails Spa for canines. Christine takes such good care of him, he doesn’t seem to want to come back.

On opening morning after breakfast, Ellen and I are thinking about taking the truck up on our ridge by the Oak Stand where we can watch the long field out front, the woods behind, and the soybean food plot. If the weather is nasty, we’ll come in and warm up with some chili and the Badgers beat down of the Corn Huskers. We could even sit in chairs in our tobacco shed with a reasonable chance of seeing deer if it is raining or snowing.

The plan here for later in the week, pending some sort of calamity like needing to cut up our own deer, is to go down to Burton to see the Burton Deer Hunters bag, get the stories of the hunt, and we might even put on our rubber gloves and pull out our meat knives and help with the butchering. A lunch of butter fried venison tenderloin sandwiches and soup is always a possibility.

I shot my biggest buck here—an 11-pointer with a 19-inch inside spread on Thanksgiving morning in 2001. I remember it like yesterday. I was just about to head in to meet Ellen and jump in the car for a ride to Cassville and Thanksgiving dinner with the family when I caught movement on the road to my left. The deer stopped when it was saw me. I put rifle to shoulder as steadily as I could and slipped off the safety. The buck swapped ends and took maybe three steps before I pulled the trigger. Fortunately, he dropped in his tracks as either way he could have run would have meant trouble tracking and recovering. I tagged, admired the wide rack a moment, field dressed it, and headed back down to the farm to retrieve our Jeep Comanche pickup. The night before I had said to Ellen, just once I’d like get a decent buck for a head mount. When she saw it in the box of the little pickup. She said with wry smile, “Well, now you have something to mount.” The plan is hunt that morning and then head out for a turkey dinner and football with family.

Nothing is set in stone, but stories come out of the best laid plans and the best laid plans oft go awry, oft make stories even better. We shall see.

Hunters, consider donating your deer hide(s) to the Lions Club or other service group. We are provided with so many antlerless tags that I suggest you consider donating a deer or two to the DNR Deer Donation Program. In Vernon County, one can do that at Westby Locker and Meats. Call first at 608-634-4515. CWD is still an issue, so consider having your deer tested for CWD, too. I have done it the last two years and found my deer tested negative. One can get that done around here at Charlie’s Inn on Hwy. 14 just outside La Crosse, Kumlin’s Taxidermy in De Soto, Timberland Trophies near Westby, the Kickapoo Valley Reserve near Rockton, Andy Novak near Ferryville, and Nelson Agri-Center in Viroqua. Also consider using one of the many deer dumpsters spread about the area to get rid of deer remains.

Until next time, get out—Ellen and I want to wish hunters a safe and successful deer hunt. Let’s see, spicy jerky, French toast casserole, El’s sister’s soup? Thanksgiving dinner? I gotta go eat something now. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. Enjoy.

