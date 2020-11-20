Grouse Hollow Journal: The Big One is upon us

I had so many comments on this column and enjoyed writing it so much last season, I return to a version of it for this week’s page . . .
The Big One is upon us. Today and tonight, all over the Badger State, hunters and their entourages will be pulling into home farms, hotels, deer camps, war councils, and/or a bar or two maybe. The estimated $2.5 billion dollar shot to our economy began weeks ago with purchases of clothing, firearms, equipment, vehicle maintenance, and food. One thing for certain is that the blaze orange, uh, and blaze pink battalion will be bringing boxes full of sandwiches and munchies and candy bars and coolers full of steaks, cheese, pizza, beef and venison jerky and spicy venison sticks and pickled just about anything.
Ellen used to cover our dining room table with supplies. Paper plates, a can of coffee, loaves of bread and rolls, chips, cereal and more. The fridge and freezer were full of meat—bacon, hamburger, ground beef sandwich spread, homemade jam and home baked cookies and energy bars and my favorite, Snickers.
Our kids grew up with the excitement and chaos, but it wasn’t always easy for them. For example, when he was 18 months old, our 6’4” mountain man Ben was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He learned soon enough about blood sugars and shots, but despite well meaning people who almost always offered this cute curly haired chubby cheeked child treats and such that he couldn’t have known about; he didn’t know much about Snickers and doughnuts and such. Then came Halloween and trick or treating. After he did all the hard work of strong arming the neighbors with his costume and bag, he didn’t get to eat any of his sugary loot! Ben learned the value of money early enough though, and Ellen came up with the brilliant idea that instead of me stealing his candy, we should pay him for his and put the candy in the food box for deer hunting. I still think of that whenever I grab a Snickers or Butterfinger or Baby Ruth or two or three for my pocket. Now I have diabetes too, so maybe I should only take 1 at a time—shudder at the thought. I have to share an unrelated/related memory about little Ben mentioned in Judy Swantz’s beautiful thank-you card. When Ben was probably around 3, he showed up at their house, and came in and sat on a kitchen stool and ordered, “I’ll have some cookies and milk, please.”
Regular readers might remember my favorite opening morning breakfast is French toast casserole. El’s mom, Marge, used to get up at early-thirty on opening morning and stick this rib sticking cheese and ham and egg and milk delicacy in the oven. I liked it best with Plondke’s Sorghum Syrup on the side. Always, Marge would announce that Lancaster radio had just shared a news release from the Wisconsin DNR that the gun deer hunt wouldn’t open before 10 a.m. We laughed and filled up on the casserole and coffee and juice and such. (Now that I am getting chronologically challenged myself, it wouldn’t be hard to convince me of the validity of that news release.) Ellen has made it for years. This year, she and I will make it together.
From the time I was accepted—OK, on probation anyway—into the Burton Deer Hunters, El’s mom and the sister squad made ham and beef and turkey “Samuches” in piles, surrounded by homemade chocolate chip, molasses, oatmeal and craisin and sugar cookies. There was always a pot or two of homemade vegetable soup, chicken noodle soup, and/or chili on the stove at Mom’s place.
During breaks at places like The Bench or Burton or the Home place, pickups and SUVs and cars would give up thermoses of hot coffee, cans of cold soda, sandmuches, hot soup and chili, cookies, candy bars, chips, venison and goose jerky, and venison sticks. And yes, some will have a cold malt beverage. (Not me—and I am not making this up. I don’t imbibe until I am in for the day.)
On the Monday following opening weekend, we traditionally skin and butcher whatever we kill—with the possible exception of coyotes who only get a trim for the fur buyer. While skinners skin and boners bone and others ready sausage equipment, El’s sister Kathy is often in charge of lunch. She prepares venison tidbits fried in butter and garlic and such for buttered bread samuches. Those fried fresh venison tenderloins are a highlight that acts as a traditional hors d’oeuvres setting us up for Thanksgiving dinner I think.
Some years, El’s mom used to fix sliced and fried deer heart and tongue for El’s dad. I found I liked it too. I really like pickled venison tongue, by the way. Some people find deer liver a delicacy as well—I am not one of the some. Still, add taters, a hot bowl of soup, a slice of apple or pumpkin pie maybe, homemade bread, and maybe a tall glass of cold milk to wash it down with, and it don’t git no better, as far as I am concerned.
OK, enough about food already. Regardless of what you may have heard or what you think you guess you know, chronic wasting disease (CWD), is still a problem in our deer herd—some say it is a huge problem. If you want to get your deer tested—and I think you should, the Wisconsin DNR recommends that you “take your deer to a sampling station as soon as possible after harvest. If not bringing the full carcass to a CWD sampling location, remove the deer head with a hand width’s worth of neck attached to the skull. Heads can be brought up to five days after harvest if kept refrigerated (35°F to 45°F), longer if frozen. If you just want the antlers and not a head mount, after registration you can skull cap the deer prior to bringing the head and section of neck to a sampling station. If you are bringing it to a kiosk, you will be advised to remove the antlers before placing it in the drop box.” The DNR does not intend to prevent hunters from moving a deer head and hand-width length of neck outside a CWD-affected county if it is being transported to an approved CWD sampling cooperator, self-service kiosk or staffed CWD testing location to submit the head for tissue removal and testing. Heads will be disposed of properly after tissue removal.
Check out the DNR website to find tissue sampling sites and bone dumpster sites out about your area.
Until next time, get out—El and I want to wish all of you a safe and successful deer hunt. Be aware and think before you flip off the safety on your firearm may be the best advice. While it goes without saying, if you are climbing a tree to a stand, wear a safety harness. If you have a good deer season story you’d like to share, send an email with a draft and pic to: grousehollow@gmail.com. Even in 2020, we all have things to be thankful for. Enjoy that special time. Happy Thanksgiving. I gotta go eat something now. Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!