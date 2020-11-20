Grouse Hollow Journal: The Big One is upon us

The Big One is upon us. Today and tonight, all over the Badger State, hunters and their entourages will be pulling into home farms, hotels, deer camps, war councils, and/or a bar or two maybe. The estimated $2.5 billion dollar shot to our economy began weeks ago with purchases of clothing, firearms, equipment, vehicle maintenance, and food. One thing for certain is that the blaze orange, uh, and blaze pink battalion will be bringing boxes full of sandwiches and munchies and candy bars and coolers full of steaks, cheese, pizza, beef and venison jerky and spicy venison sticks and pickled just about anything.

Our kids grew up with the excitement and chaos, but it wasn’t always easy for them. For example, when he was 18 months old, our 6’4” mountain man Ben was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He learned soon enough about blood sugars and shots, but despite well meaning people who almost always offered this cute curly haired chubby cheeked child treats and such that he couldn’t have known about; he didn’t know much about Snickers and doughnuts and such. Then came Halloween and trick or treating. After he did all the hard work of strong arming the neighbors with his costume and bag, he didn’t get to eat any of his sugary loot! Ben learned the value of money early enough though, and Ellen came up with the brilliant idea that instead of me stealing his candy, we should pay him for his and put the candy in the food box for deer hunting. I still think of that whenever I grab a Snickers or Butterfinger or Baby Ruth or two or three for my pocket. Now I have diabetes too, so maybe I should only take 1 at a time—shudder at the thought. I have to share an unrelated/related memory about little Ben mentioned in Judy Swantz’s beautiful thank-you card. When Ben was probably around 3, he showed up at their house, and came in and sat on a kitchen stool and ordered, “I’ll have some cookies and milk, please.”