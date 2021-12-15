Grouse Hollow Journal: The 'Big One' yields no harvest

Well, the Big One came and went without much of bang here at Grouse Hollow. Literally. I never fired my gun all week—or during the muzzleloader season for that matter. El and I did have French Toast Casserole with molasses and coffee on opening morning. We were out the door and into the Ranger while it was still dark. The weather was perfect—sort of; the wind that had plagued bowhunters and fishermen for weeks was calm. For the third year in a row, we sat on our swivel chairs along a logging trail halfway up the bluff overlooking Proksch Coulee. It was in full gray daylight before we heard a shot—a long way off to the northwest. That was pretty much it. The squirrels even had more sense than us and stayed in their toasty nests.

We rode in at mid-morning for coffee, lunch and made a trip to the dump.

In the afternoon, Ellen and I took the Ranger up on our ridge. We sat along the edge of what we call the Corner Woods, a thick tangled stand of hardwood that is still trying to recover from a 1982 logging. The bad news was that the wind was only setting us up. It started to pick up and it got cold. Anyway, Jim Picar, Mark Wadium and Mike Bilot, the other hunters here were shut out, too.

El and I drove down to Burton to help the Burton Deer Hunters cut up their deer on the Monday before Thanksgiving. The gang had 10 hanging on Sunday night. Some nice bucks including our favorite niece Angie’s first big buck (to be clear we have many favorite nieces), a dandy 9-pointer. I boned out four hams and a couple shoulders. Ellen helped clean up the back strap and cut butterfly chops. El’s sister Kathy fixed venison tidbits fried in butter and there were at least five crock pots full of soup and dip and such—and cookies amuck. Following the principle that many hands make light work, the butchering went relatively fast with nearly 20 people skinning (they skinned all 10 the night before), cutting, trimming, grinding, bagging, sausage making, frying, and such. The venison rope sausage was in the smoker by 2:30. (I have to add that while we didn’t see any deer to shoot at, we have a freezer full of venison steaks, chops, burger, and sausage for helping out.) Anyway, we had a taste of what has always been the first big time of the holiday season for us.

We went back down to Cassville for Thanksgiving — the second event of our holiday season. El’s sister and her husband, Kathy and Donnie Russell host Thanksgiving for El’s family. Ellen and I were the first ones to arrive, but there were outlaws already staying there. Walking into that warm, tastefully decorated house on a holiday with its sensational, promising aroma is a moment that we look forward to all year.

The next morning, I was pleasantly surprised to be able to button and zip up my 36-inch waist Wranglers; the Wranglers maybe not so much I imagine.

Until next time, get out — oh, I got a report from an ice fisherman who shall remain anonymous accompanied by a pic of some nice panfish. He said the ice only took three turns of the auger to make a hole and that they were surrounded by water by the time they got to dry ground. Still a nice mess of filets. It is Friday evening and the weather guessers first snowstorm of this winter seems to be real enough as I set these memories in print. As longtime readers may remember, I am not a fan of snow, but I have to admit the various shades of brown outside are getting a bit tedious and a change will be welcome—for a while. One bonus is that her cardinals and many other birds are putting on a show at Ellen’s feeders. Enjoy.

