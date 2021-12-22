Grouse Hollow Journal: There is much to be thankful for

We’re watching the network news covering the tornado disasters in the Midwest and south. Those poor people. Can’t help but wonder there but for the grace of God. . .

While I did think about it, in November, I didn’t put my thoughts about being thankful down this year until now. My list is long but really pretty simple, full of no-brainers: I am most thankful for Ellen, my best girl of nearly 50 years (on Dec. 29) and our mountain kids Ben, Christine, Mark and Jenny, and we are all thankful for my 91-year-old mother, grandma and great-grandma to so many.

We are thankful for all of our kin, brothers and sisters and in-law and nieces and nephews, and cousins of Hauks, Koelkers, Kirschbaums, Scholls, Uppenas, Minks, Potters, Reynolds, Irishes and Wrights spread from River Falls to Grant County to Florida to Minnesota to Colorado to Arizona to Washington State. And of course our extended family of friends, our regular hunters, mountain friends in the Vail Valley, friends from Iowa, and neighbors right here in Proksch Coulee, and our many friends and readers here. We are also thankful for our many friends from school and El’s medical technology career at Gundersen Lutheran and my television production years at WKBT and my teaching career at Holmen and De Soto. The list wouldn’t be complete (and it probably is not anyway) without our many friends from the rock bands I played with too. There would not be much point to much of anything if all of you weren’t part of our lives.

I have to add that while open to debate at times, we are thankful for our health and excellent health care providers, and that we are still able to enjoy so many memories of family and good times. Most of all I think that it is so good that we can still enjoy a sit on the porch with Bo and OC—even on Dec. 15—and most days be able to walk outside to take in another sunrise and another sunset.

Until next time, get out—consider a present to yourself and take some time to think about all the things you have to be thankful for.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from all of us here at Grouse Hollow. Enjoy.

