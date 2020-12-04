Grouse Hollow Journal: There is much to be thankful for

We hope you all had a good Thanksgiving. We did. I grilled a turkey over indirect heat from glowing apple-wood charcoal. We made a pumpkin pie from scratch, using pumpkin we baked. Canned cranberries were fine and we had some of Ellen’s canned green beans from a few years ago. No gravy or potatoes this year. We watched much of the odd CBS parade show and then football. I did wander out with my rifle for a while, too.

I know I have much to be thankful for. I think about it often when I start feeling set upon by responsibilities, loneliness, and worry about where we are headed going forward. First off I am thankful that I still have the love of life with me daily. While our life is not the same as it was, it is still good. We’ll be married 47 years on Dec. 29. We have our mountain kids, Ben and Christine, Mark and Jenn, all healthy and happy. I can still visit with my mom. My 90-year-old mother had another TIA (mini stroke) and then was diagnosed with COVID. She is recovering and seems good. We have our families. We have many friends and great neighbors. We have Bo, our huge, goofy kid in a gorilla suit, and our cats, Tony and OC—the ever shrinking, local rodent population isn’t thankful for them. We have a comfortable, warm home. There’s more, but one more big thing to be thankful for simply put is, we have enough.