Grouse Hollow Journal: There is much to be thankful for

We hope you all had a good Thanksgiving. We did. I grilled a turkey over indirect heat from glowing apple-wood charcoal. We made a pumpkin pie from scratch, using pumpkin we baked. Canned cranberries were fine and we had some of Ellen’s canned green beans from a few years ago. No gravy or potatoes this year. We watched much of the odd CBS parade show and then football. I did wander out with my rifle for a while, too.
I know I have much to be thankful for. I think about it often when I start feeling set upon by responsibilities, loneliness, and worry about where we are headed going forward. First off I am thankful that I still have the love of life with me daily. While our life is not the same as it was, it is still good. We’ll be married 47 years on Dec. 29. We have our mountain kids, Ben and Christine, Mark and Jenn, all healthy and happy. I can still visit with my mom. My 90-year-old mother had another TIA (mini stroke) and then was diagnosed with COVID. She is recovering and seems good. We have our families. We have many friends and great neighbors. We have Bo, our huge, goofy kid in a gorilla suit, and our cats, Tony and OC—the ever shrinking, local rodent population isn’t thankful for them. We have a comfortable, warm home. There’s more, but one more big thing to be thankful for simply put is, we have enough.
El and I did get out deer hunting this last week. On opening morning of the 2020 gun deer season, we were up at 4:00. I put the traditional French Toast Casserole in the oven and started making coffee. I went out into the cold — and I do mean cold, 21 with a hard frost covering everything, and an astronomer’s dream sky. Up in the shop, I was attacked by two attention seeking ravenous killers. I dug out cat chow servings for our hard-working pest control patrol. The chief of security was next. Bo was wiggling with excitement before I opened the chute. He showed up at the porch door when he heard his metal dish rattle while I filled it with dog chow. Inside the porch, El scratched his ears before I put his anti-bark collar on complete with a treat of some pork chop trim. (I have been conditioning Bo to deal with the bark collar and extended time in the kennel for deer season for over a week. He has a heated dog house and water dish and he seems to be dealing with it.)
After a breakfast of the casserole—mine with sorghum syrup drizzled over it, El and pulled on coveralls, boots, heavy warm blaze orange coats and hats, and headed out to Sherman—oh, I nick-named our UTV Sherman as it is proving to be a tank. We buckled in and roared out of the yard across the ditch and up the logging road to our opening morning stand.
While we waited for daylight, I scanned the sky through the treetops. It was beautiful but fleeting. In October I could find Orion but this morning the constellation must be over the hill.
The first shot banged and echoed far off toward the river at just before 7. We didn’t see any deer this morning. While we were having coffee back at the ranch, when our old friend Mark Wadium sent a picture of the 8-point buck he got from his tripod stand around 10. I took Sherman down to help him get it in. Nice buck.
We took in the sunset in the Mushroom Hole. No one else hunting here reported seeing a deer.
The next morning, El and I went back to the Mushroom Hole and sat until mid-morning coffee break time. (Hey, you do it your way, we’ll do it our way!) We decided to take Sherman up to our Christmas Tree meadow above the Grouse Hollow. We spent about an hour there and went on a short tour to pick out a Christmas tree. It is a tradition for us to find a tree on the farm. After 20 minutes or so of sizing up the tall 27-old evergreens, we struck gold with a Colorado blue spruce that had a less than perfect top and a trunk violently scarred by some love drunk whitetail bucks. It was ours, planted for this purpose by Mark and me when he was in middle school. It will be easy to get to and cut. We decided to head out to the other side of the farm to stand by the Oak Stand.
I was looking down in the woods as we came over a rise by the old hay barn when Ellen tapped my arm and exclaimed, “Hey! Look!” There was a deer standing in the hay field 75 yards or so away. Long story short, a couple minutes later, El helped me field dress this fat nubbin buck and strap it to the back of Sherman for a ride down our ridge to the pole shed. We had pan fried-in-butter and onion venison tenderloin medallions with some baked squash for supper.
The next day, El helped me cut up and package the deer. She cleaned up the backstrap loins. I cut them into 7-inch long roasts before sealing each one in a FoodSaver bag for the freezer. We cut the rest for roasts and burger. At the end of the grinding burger, I ground some fatty pork chops and mixed up four pounds of maple breakfast sausage. (We fried some of the sausage on Thanksgiving morning with pancakes. Good stuff, Maynard.) I started a dehydrator full of dog jerky from the trimmings—it is fatty and gross, but dogs, well, you know. We filled up two grocery bags with bags of meat. Then we took the bones to the CWD dumpster by Steve’s Country Meats just outside of Genoa, took the hide to Troy Jacobsen’s Lions Club drop off in Stoddard, and took the head to Charlie’s Inn to get a CWD test. Whew! What a day. We had pizza for supper.
Until next time, get out—Ellen and I cut a Christmas tree on Saturday afternoon. Back at the ranch, I pared the tree down and got it in a tree stand. It is all of 10-feet tall. I guess tradition is another thing to be thankful for. St. Nicholas day is Sunday, so if you forgot—like I always do, get some stocking fillers. Enjoy.
