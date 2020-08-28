Grouse Hollow Journal: Tony the cat returns from coulee tour

“Oh well, I’m the type of guy who will never settle down
Where pretty girls are, well you know that I’m around
I kiss ‘em and I love ‘em cause to me they’re all the same
I hug ‘em and I squeeze ‘em they don’t even know my name
They call me the wanderer Yeah, the wanderer
I roam around, around, around . . .” (Dion and The Belmonts)
Tony, our relatively new resident serial killer disappeared last week during the thunder and lightning storm. We haven’t seen him all week. I checked with the neighbors and did a roadside check. Nothing. We still have The Shop Cat, a.k.a. OC (Other Cat). OC spends most of her daytime hours in the shop and she is a friendly cat, but we both felt bad about Tony. Tony had, well has (we hoped), personality he ain’t even used. He made us laugh at his antics climbing and jumping and his teasing of Bo. It was almost like Tony had read the job description, as on the very first day here Tony started thinning out the ground squirrel population, and then daily brought in voles, mice and sparrows and often left them on the welcome mat. He enjoyed our morning coffee time on the porch, never afraid to get a sip of coffee if he could. He taunted Bo pawing at Bo’s nose from the relative safety of the porch. For 16 years, our former and late resident serial killer, Gypsy would sometimes disappear for a week, but always showed up until she didn’t. Anyway, we hoped Tony would return like Gypsy used to.
Being out there on your own has to be scary for a young cat who spent the last year in the shelter. I mean, there has been howling in the coulee all week. Coyotes would never turn down an easy meal of cat. Tony would probably put up a good fight, but . . . add to that we had been on the unofficial Hwy. 35 detour for a while, and we still seem to be having a lot more traffic. As far as we know, Tony doesn’t have much experience with vehicles zooming by. To top it off, like much of the area, we are experiencing drought-like conditions, so water is not pooling up; the ditch spring even ran dry — maybe dew would be enough? Anyway, the elements were lining up against a young, inexperienced cat — serial killer or not. I figured he had been on the menu at Wile E Coyote’s Coulee Cafe, hit by a truck along the road or possibly, hopefully but highly unlikely adopted somewhere.
Here comes the good part of the story. On Saturday morning Ellen was tending to her bird feeders on the deck when a white cat came across the lawn from the ditch. I just figured it was OC. Then I realized the cat was walking along with Bo and that couldn’t be OC. OC and Bo are like oil and water. It was Tony back from the d . . . uh, his coulee tour! Dion didn’t know it back in 1961, but he wrote a song that could pretty much, well maybe (Tony has been neutered) describe Tony’s Excellent Adventure.
Upon realizing Tony was back, I rounded up some cat chow for him. Usually a picky eater, he devoured two and a half dishes, lapping up lots of water in between crunching. Afterward, Tony slept on my lap until my legs followed suit. I handed him off to El and I don’t think he even woke up. This afternoon he is still sleeping on my porch chair. I wonder what stories he could tell.
Anyway, “Our house is a very, very fine house, with two cats in the yard. Life used to be so hard. Now everything is easy ‘cause of you.” For you anyway, right, Tony? (Thanks to Crosby, Stills and Nash)
Until next time, get out — it is hard to believe early Canada goose hunting season starts tomorrow, while bear season starts on the ninth. Then small game and archery deer and fall turkey start on the 12th. It’s hard to believe it is almost September. “I’ll light the fire. You put the flowers in the vase that you bought today.” No. It’s been too hot out for a fire this week. Enjoy.
