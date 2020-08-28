Grouse Hollow Journal: Tony the cat returns from coulee tour

Tony, our relatively new resident serial killer disappeared last week during the thunder and lightning storm. We haven’t seen him all week. I checked with the neighbors and did a roadside check. Nothing. We still have The Shop Cat, a.k.a. OC (Other Cat). OC spends most of her daytime hours in the shop and she is a friendly cat, but we both felt bad about Tony. Tony had, well has (we hoped), personality he ain’t even used. He made us laugh at his antics climbing and jumping and his teasing of Bo. It was almost like Tony had read the job description, as on the very first day here Tony started thinning out the ground squirrel population, and then daily brought in voles, mice and sparrows and often left them on the welcome mat. He enjoyed our morning coffee time on the porch, never afraid to get a sip of coffee if he could. He taunted Bo pawing at Bo’s nose from the relative safety of the porch. For 16 years, our former and late resident serial killer, Gypsy would sometimes disappear for a week, but always showed up until she didn’t. Anyway, we hoped Tony would return like Gypsy used to.