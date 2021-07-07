Grouse Hollow Journal: Trip to Bone Lake offers fishing, relaxation

The next day the lake was Canada rough and El and had to anchor out of the wind to find fish. We caught lots of little ones but still had a dozen sunfish that made my size rule. That evening I fried filets dredged in Fry Magic in Canola oil in our 30-year-old Presto fryer to an easy golden brown.

On Tuesday, I backed my trailer into a tree in the yard, smashing one of the new tail lights I put on this spring. We planned a trip to—allegedly—nearby Big Round Lake, but first a drive to the Hardware Hanks in Balsam Lake for a new signal light. I thought I had somehow missed that business and turned around and met Barb and Chuck on the road. They discovered one of their trailer lights was out—on their brand new boat trailer.

Anyway, with a little arguing with the GPS, we finally found Balsam Lake and Hardware Hanks. Everyone there was helpful and it is a well stocked store. I got a new LED signal light and replaced my old “new” tail light. My lights all worked—again! Meanwhile, Chuck had unscrewed the red lens on one trailer light and replaced a burned out bulb. He said these are new water proof lights but the bulb burned out anyway. Dang. Anyway, now the plan was to get to Big Round and put some more fish in the live well. We followed them and I had to use my cell to let them know now they didn’t have any trailer lights at all. After a stop in a parking lot, Chuck replaced the other light bulb (fortunately, they come two to a package.) Then we were in business.