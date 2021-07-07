Grouse Hollow Journal: Trip to Bone Lake offers fishing, relaxation

We finally ate a couple of meals of fried fish in June. El and I pulled our boat north and stayed at a nice “cabin” on Bone Lake near Luck, Wisconsin, with her sister Barb and brother-in-law Chuck. El and I stopped in at her brother Brian’s in River Falls and surprised him. We were pleasantly surprised that our niece Casey was there, too. We don’t see enough of any of these northern kin. A consummate angler, Brian made some suggestions on where to put in for a fish dinner.
Our VRBO was set in the woods on the very north end of Bone Lake, near the boat landing. While we were after eating fish, the nearly 3-mile long lake is known for trophy musky fishing. The cabin is well appointed with plenty of chairs, couches, a big screen, WI-fi, a screen porch, a nice kitchen, two nice bedrooms each with its own bathroom. It was perfect, though—the ice maker didn’t work. We grilled brats and had them with kraut, and Barb’s delicious homemade potato salad. Homemade chocolate chip cookies with milk for dessert.
The Bone Lake landing proved to be easy enough for us, and we only had to go about half-a-mile to find a rise of rocks marked by buoys that I had heard might hold panfish. It did. The wind came up and El and I got off the water early. I was only keeping panfish that were at least 8 inches in length and we had 10 in the livewell. I threw back probably 20 small perch, rock and largemouth bass, and smaller sunfish. El hooked a dandy 9-inch bluegill to start off our meal. Barb and Chuck had a bigger mess to clean.
The next day the lake was Canada rough and El and had to anchor out of the wind to find fish. We caught lots of little ones but still had a dozen sunfish that made my size rule. That evening I fried filets dredged in Fry Magic in Canola oil in our 30-year-old Presto fryer to an easy golden brown.
On Tuesday, I backed my trailer into a tree in the yard, smashing one of the new tail lights I put on this spring. We planned a trip to—allegedly—nearby Big Round Lake, but first a drive to the Hardware Hanks in Balsam Lake for a new signal light. I thought I had somehow missed that business and turned around and met Barb and Chuck on the road. They discovered one of their trailer lights was out—on their brand new boat trailer.
Anyway, with a little arguing with the GPS, we finally found Balsam Lake and Hardware Hanks. Everyone there was helpful and it is a well stocked store. I got a new LED signal light and replaced my old “new” tail light. My lights all worked—again! Meanwhile, Chuck had unscrewed the red lens on one trailer light and replaced a burned out bulb. He said these are new water proof lights but the bulb burned out anyway. Dang. Anyway, now the plan was to get to Big Round and put some more fish in the live well. We followed them and I had to use my cell to let them know now they didn’t have any trailer lights at all. After a stop in a parking lot, Chuck replaced the other light bulb (fortunately, they come two to a package.) Then we were in business.
The next adventure was finding Big Round Lake. With directions from the hardware clerk, the GPS, and a state map, we still drove around for miles and must have just missed the road a couple of times.
We finally quit and drove back to our cabin for lunch. (I swear, I saw Rod Serling smirking in the woods when we pulled in.) Anyway, with a look at a good old-fashioned area map, we found that Big Round was just a few miles away.
That afternoon, we got out of the Twilight Zone and we did fish Big Round. We caught plenty of little ones, but just enough eater-sized fish for another meal. The landing was a little more difficult. It was very shallow. We came in to use the port-a-potty and got beached, seriously stuck right beside the dock. Anyway, while we were at the landing, a gentleman from New Hamptom, Iowa, lined up to launch a decent-sized pontoon. I helped him push it off the trailer. I wondered how he would get it back on what with a pretty stiff breeze building.
Later, I had to wade into the lake to get the Queen hooked to the winch and online with our roller trailer without using the motor—regardless of the no power loading sign, it was too shallow. Anyway, my shorts dried later.
We did have another fish dinner topped off by cake and ice cream.
Our old friend Gordy Hielemeier drove over to join us for breakfast on Wednesday morning. It was good to see him and hear about his family.
He didn’t plan on fishing just visiting as he had a delivery truck bring something that afternoon. He drove over to Big Round with us and helped us launch.
He had just fished it the week before and made some suggestions. We tried the first idea he said and we stuck to it.
El and I baited up small jigs with red worms and dragged them on the bottom from some wild rice beds across a gravelly bay. We caught keepers on each trip—and some weeds. We had the spot all to ourselves and it made for some relaxing fishing.
Until next time, get out—I am sad today. I had to dig a grave this morning. When Bo and I started off on our walk this morning, we discovered a body in the middle of the road.
Tony, our serial killer mouser, had just been hit by a car. (He had eaten his breakfast on the patio just before this.) Tony had been here for just about a year. He was useful, friendly, funny and had personality that he ain’t even used. Nuts.