Grouse Hollow Journal: Turkey hunt yields a gobbler

My wild turkey hunting season started inauspiciously. It seemed like I had just closed my eyes when Ellen woke me up at 4:30. She told me Bo had puked a pile in the kitchen. I must have done something right in a previous life because my darling girl had cleaned it up already. Anyway, El went back to bed, Bo got kicked outside and I made coffee.

One element that I really like about what spring turkey hunting has over fall bowhunting for whitetails is that one can put on their warm clothing in the house without much worry of how they smell. I firmly believe if a turkey could smell like a deer, no one would ever kill one. I pulled on camo coveralls, boots, and my warm camo jacket before I left the house.

It was breezy, gaining on windy as I stepped outside. The 41 degree temp was a little more promising after the 21 degrees earlier in the week. I couldn’t see a star overhead. Up in the barn, my loaded since Saturday F150 was just where I left it.

Some turkey hunting mornings up on the ridge I get treated to a pretty-as-a-picture horizon fading up into a starry sky. This morning it was black broken only with the glow from yard lights and flashing cell towers. A couple corn shocks blew across the headlights—uh oh.

When I turned into the field driveway, I tried going without lights, but that was a no go, uh or rather no see, I bounced along in the near dark with running lights on for the half-a-mile to our ridge top. I pulled into our fields and parked. I took my coffee cup and my seat cushion. The wind was alternating from breeze to gale out of the east. I used a front tire as a backrest and after, I got down — not such an easy task anymore by the way — I sat on the cushion and sipped from my Yeti mug, listening for gobblers over the wind. I did hear one shot in the distance long before it was light enough to see.

As the black gave way to some images, I could make out something moving in the corn and bean stubble right in front of me. “Mice,” I thought, but no, little birds, chickadees I think were hopping about in search of breakfast or nesting material maybe. Several were only a few feet from my boots. While listened, I counted something like eight flashing red towers in the distance. I could see headlights heading north up Hwy. 35. I heard a barge chugging on the Mississippi, and then a train horn as it rolled south toward Stoddard. Eventually, I noticed that the truck’s rear tire was nearly flat; but just nearly thankfully.

I figured I’d have to move. One, to maybe have a chance at a gobbler and two, to get some blood back into my butt and legs. After loading her with a 3” magnum .10 gauge turkey load, I slung Wilma—my single shot turkey special—over my shoulder along with my camo boat cushion seat. I put my gear bag around my neck and grabbed my decoys for the nearly half-a-mile walk to what has been my favorite turkey honey-hole for many seasons.

I usually don’t hunt with decoys this early, but I pushed Jezebel, my hen turkey decoy’s ground stake into the damp earth at the edge of a bean field/hay strip and then pushed down Jake, my feather-light jake decoy’s stake some five yards toward where I planned to set up my ambush in the woods. The jake decoy can move a little in the breeze.

Anyway, I plunked my stuff down near an ash tree that was wide enough to conceal my too wide figure, unzipped my calls, and got my face mask in place making sure I was presentable using my cell-phone camera as a mirror. Then I waited a bit.

The wind was quieter in this mostly woods surrounded spot. I could hear — another surprise. Then I heard a gobbler down in the hollow behind me, announcing he was available to impress girls and/or take on all comers. In less than a minute, another bird challenged him from the Grouse Hollow and two more at the other points of the compass joined in the fray. I put my raspy turkey call between my teeth and yelped a series quietly and shut up. The gobblers gobbled, but didn’t seem to be getting any closer. After nearly 15 minutes, I yelped with a plunger box call. Just one quiet series again. Patience is the strategy I always try to use, but I was just about to pick up another call when I spotted movement in the field to my right. Two toms were racing toward the decoys. One stopped and lifted its head up looking right at my location, then took off after his buddy. The buddy suddenly did the same thing, but Jake caught a breeze and turned a bit, beguiling the two long bearded Lotharios who threw caution to the wind.

They passed a tree and I tucked Wilma into my shoulder and raised the up heavy barrel. The drama was over in just a second. The survivor frozen looked on at his collapsed chum, but only for the time it took for me to clumsily start to get to my feet. The lucky bird chose the exit stage right sign and vanished.

Anyway, now all that was left to do was calling Ellen, taking a picture or two, and cleaning the meat up for the freezer and future dinners.

Until next time, get out — we’re often asked how we fix wild turkey. Well, cut the turkey breast up into pieces the size of a deck of cards, roll it in seasoned flour and brown the pieces in hot olive oil. Meanwhile, put a box of Uncle Ben’s Wild Rice and its seasonings in a roaster with half a can of cream of mushroom soup stirred together a bit with a ¼ cup of water. Add a can of green beans complete with its water on top and then place the browned bird on top of that. Pour the rest of the soup over the meat. Roast at 350 for about an hour uncovered. Take it out of the oven and put on the cover for about 20 minutes. This is great with red wine. Enjoy.

