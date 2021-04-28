Grouse Hollow Journal: Turkeys prove elusive on opening day

Wild turkey season. I have said it often enough that if I was forced to choose between hunting wild turkeys and whitetails, I would choose the turkey. The birds are a challenge to call and fool, sneaky, noisy, stealthy, entertaining to watch, and always tasty. If they had the nose that the whitetail uses to foil would-be predators, almost no one would ever have know what a wild turkey with morels and wild rice dinner tastes like.
Last Wednesday, April 21, I headed the F150 down the driveway about 20 minutes late. I woke up early enough, but it seems the older I get the easier it is to close my eyes and dream again in my warm bed. I turned on the coffee maker and swallowed the recipe with half-a-glass of water. Bo wanted to tag along but he got to curl back up on his rug when I went out the door. Anyway, the horizon was getting light. I could barely see out the hastily scraped windshield because of heavy frost. It was a shiver causing 20 degrees when I went outside. The fast fading dark blue but still star studded sky overhead was brilliant in places. I could see some lights on at the neighbors’.
When I pulled in up on our ridge, I let the dust settle before I stepped out of the truck, covering my Yeti coffee cup. We have only had three raindrops in the last couple of months, so there is plenty of dust. The steaming coffee fogged up my glasses a little. I unwrapped an energy bar and got on the downwind side to listen for gobblers. Again, I was late I think. After 20 minutes of silence I grabbed my gear and headed across the ridge to a spot I have had some luck at and it is also out of a slowly building northerly breeze. I stopped to take a photo of the rising orange sun through the trees. Then I startled, or should I say I was startled, by three feeding whitetails just over a rise in a hay field who left, flying their namesake flags and whistling down into the nearby Corner Woods.
After getting set up and set down, I covered up and waited a bit. A few birds were starting their daily music. No turkeys though, at least that I could hear. After half-an-hour or so, I broke out my Tom Coffin turkey call and tried a few quiet calls. Then I waited. Nothing but traffic down in the river valley, cattle lowing somewhere, hoot owls (maybe someone playing the part of a hoot owl to entice a gobble), hunting crows, and happily singing birds.
Then I did a no-no. I turned on my cell to check my email, text messages, and read the headlines. Duh. I realized what I was doing but couldn’t resist taking a couple photos of the setting with early sunlight before I returned the mobile entertainment center and camera deep into a pocket.
I was on the edge of another dream when I heard a chipmunk chirp—I thought. As I listened, the chirping got closer and there was sort of a confusing chirping. Actually, the chirping I heard is called putting, and turkeys were coming closer. I thought of the old Maxwell coffee commercial with the percolator doing a sort of pop, poppa pop, poppa poppa popaah song! Anyway, so much for silent turkeys.
I was able to swivel my head in the direction the noise was coming from. After a few moments, I made out a redhead. A tom! Then there were two. They crossed through the woods across a ditch from me. If I had been turned that direction or been doing my yoga stretching, I would have had a chance. Anyway, I waited for them to do another concert or at least an appearance in the field. Not much for sound, but I eventually could see them through the brush by me out in the field maybe 60 yards away. I tried to get turned and set up and then tried calling softly with the coffin call.
Half-an-hour later, nothing, but a back and neck ache and an urgent bladder, and the turkeys’ reminder that I left hot coffee in the pickup half-a-mile away.
I headed back but not before sneaking over a rise. I head the percolator, uh, putting calls start up! There were three of them all along the woods 150 yards away and all walking right down past my original stand. I don’t think they even noticed me in the field.
Until next time, get out—the inland fishing season is coming up. Enjoy.