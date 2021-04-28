Grouse Hollow Journal: Turkeys prove elusive on opening day

Wild turkey season. I have said it often enough that if I was forced to choose between hunting wild turkeys and whitetails, I would choose the turkey. The birds are a challenge to call and fool, sneaky, noisy, stealthy, entertaining to watch, and always tasty. If they had the nose that the whitetail uses to foil would-be predators, almost no one would ever have know what a wild turkey with morels and wild rice dinner tastes like.

Last Wednesday, April 21, I headed the F150 down the driveway about 20 minutes late. I woke up early enough, but it seems the older I get the easier it is to close my eyes and dream again in my warm bed. I turned on the coffee maker and swallowed the recipe with half-a-glass of water. Bo wanted to tag along but he got to curl back up on his rug when I went out the door. Anyway, the horizon was getting light. I could barely see out the hastily scraped windshield because of heavy frost. It was a shiver causing 20 degrees when I went outside. The fast fading dark blue but still star studded sky overhead was brilliant in places. I could see some lights on at the neighbors’.