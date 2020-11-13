Grouse Hollow Journal: Warm spell allows for outdoor time

Finally, I have to add that my mom, Joyce Koelker turned 9/10’s of a century on Nov. 10. She has always been a great mom. I am the oldest, so of course I can do no wrong (and believe me, I did my share). I try to call her at least every other day, and we went to Lancaster and did a “prison visit” with her last week. That is we arranged to see her through a window and talk on the phone on one of those really nice days. This covid thing has made for sadness and loneliness for so many, but especially for those in nursing homes. Mom, ever the optimist keeps in good spirits. Happy 61st anniversary of your 29th birthday Mom! Enjoy.