Grouse Hollow Journal: Warm spell allows for outdoor time

Winter came and went by Halloween this year. OK, one can dream can’t one? We had a wonderful waltz with Indian summer last week. Now this weather I can handle. El and I got lots of outdoor stuff done in relatively soft weather. On Election Day, we hung Christmas lights. The many voters that went by on their way to the polls at the Bergen Town Hall were probably thinking that’s crazy. Well, you tell me I’m crazy in December when the snow and wind are dominating the weatherman’s spiel and I am inside by the fire. We also got in a few quiet hours on the porch with evening cocktails, surrounded by our ratatat cats and a huge needy nuisance in a gorilla suit.
Anyway, according to “The Farmer’s Almanac,” “Indian summer” is a phrase most North Americans use to describe an unseasonably warm and sunny patch of weather during autumn.” They continue, it is “a brief warming trend . . . anywhere from mid-October to early November and normally occurs after the first frost. The warm temperatures are usually accompanied by dry, hazy conditions.” (Brief is sad.) We certainly have had the frosts in October—and the hazy conditions are making for beautiful sunsets. My relatively educated guess is that most of that haze is dust stirred up by farmers taking advantage of this agreeable time to get their fields wrapped up for planting in 2021 (2021 sounds kinda nice doesn’t it?).
No one really knows how the term “Indian summer” came about. One idea is that Native Americans recognized this weather pattern and used the opportunity to gather additional food for the winter.
Indian summer is a common occurrence throughout temperate European countries, where it’s called “St. Martin’s Summer,” in reference to St. Martin’s Day, which falls on Nov. 11. Many countries, including England, Italy, Portugal, and Sweden, have traditional outdoor festivals in the week leading up to St. Martin’s Day. Others call it “St. Luke’s Summer,” or “All-Hallown Summer.”
I hope to get in some tree stand time yet, but in the back of my mind I know The Big One is next week. The Wisconsin Gun Deer Season opens on November 21 for nine days, followed by a muzzleloader season and an antlerless hunt after that, here in Vernon County. I shot my rifle last week and found my accuracy wanting, so practice practice practice. I also shot my new muzzleloader rifle and found it right on the mark with a tight circle at 75 yards. Our blaze orange gear, warm coveralls, boots, and boxes of gloves and such will be coming out of hiding and moving to the dining room table this weekend. We’ll take our opening morning chairs up on the logging road with the Ranger too. We shall see.
Speaking of deer hunting, we lost a deer hunter this last week. Our friend, Chad Myhre took a bad fall and passed from a head trauma the next morning. Chad and his better-half Meg have been operating The Big River Bar and Grill in Genoa for a couple of years now. They have always made us and most everyone feel like family. Chad usually started every conversation with me, “Been seein’ any deer, Kokie?” I believe that the deer hunting and walleye fishing and weather will always be good for him now. We’ll be thinking about his family. Godspeed Wild.
Until next time, get out—call Indian summer what you will—actually, if a name contest were in order, I’d offer the suggestions Koelker Summer or Grouse Hollow Summer—the warm, sunny days and cool starry-skyed nights were a gratifying respite from what we all know is coming.
Finally, I have to add that my mom, Joyce Koelker turned 9/10’s of a century on Nov. 10. She has always been a great mom. I am the oldest, so of course I can do no wrong (and believe me, I did my share). I try to call her at least every other day, and we went to Lancaster and did a “prison visit” with her last week. That is we arranged to see her through a window and talk on the phone on one of those really nice days. This covid thing has made for sadness and loneliness for so many, but especially for those in nursing homes. Mom, ever the optimist keeps in good spirits. Happy 61st anniversary of your 29th birthday Mom! Enjoy.
