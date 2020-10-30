Grouse Hollow Journal: Weight loss helps improve health

The other day I ran into a friend in a parking lot, that is, we met, no dents or scratches. He immediately asked, “Are you sick or something? Man, you have lost a lot of weight.” Well I’m not and I have. I was sick and tired of being so fat. Full disclosure, it is a long story.
In the summer of 2019, I dropped a few pounds when I started taking Trulicity to control my blood sugar; I have Type II Diabetes. It felt good when my 42-inch waist jeans got easier to button and zip up in the morning. Then in the winter—I was back in the mid 280s. During the NFL season, I was sucked in by those BOGO TV ads for Nutrisystem. (I used to work in advertising and I know that a good price and necessary product sell. Two for one was good enough for me.) I ordered the food and plan by phone. I did two months and lost 18 pounds just like they said. The cost is not for the faint of heart or the light of wallet (over $500 for two months supply). The food is OK and the plan makes sense. It works—for me at least. You get to cheat a little: I had dessert and popcorn sometimes, and I never quit having my one vodka on the rocks at dinnertime. In the spring, our friend Dave Venner, who looked thinner to me so I asked; Dave recommended Greek yogurt.
OK, so I have learned the formula—for me at least—is simple: six words—Greek yogurt, no bread, no potatoes. Sucks to be me, right? Well, I kept getting rid of pounds. Since the turn of 2020, I have dropped about 52 pounds and now can wear 36-inch jeans (in fact they are even loose), down from 42s and even 44s. I still weigh over 230, and that’s a lot for a short guy, but I am shooting for 200 in 2021. What do I eat? Well, I eat a variety. I eat eggs and bacon, omelets, an occasional egg and bagel sandwich, almonds, peanuts and peanut butter, lots of fruit, cheese, Greek yogurt, lots of veggies, substituting roast cauliflower and squash fries for potatoes, burgers, steak, chicken, fish, and I walk some. It works—for me at least. I weighed 195 pounds some 30 years ago when I started teaching in the fall at De Soto High School. (I blame Rosie, Eloda and all those lunch ladies for my weight gain; just kidding ladies.) You were wonderful and a highlight of my day to drop in for coffee. You made some great meals and I overindulged at every chance—especially the bread and gravy and combo bars. The overindulging was not just at school either; once I got past a point, I would just say, “What the heck, I’ll diet tomorrow.” Yeah, right.
Today I feel great. I have more ambition to get things done. I can tie my shoes without a call to 911. I walk up and down stairs easily. I hike up and down the ridge and enjoy the up part more. I do cheat some, but not much: vodka, popcorn, maybe one breakfast sandwich a week.
A couple months ago I quit—with my doctor’s permission—taking the Trulicity. My blood sugars are good but my pocketbook is getting heavy—without the $207 month co-pays. My goal is to drop another 35 pounds by spring. It is encouraging to know I can.
Oh yeah, this was fun. After I dropped from a 44- to a 36-inch waist size, El and I packed up almost all of my clothes and we hauled a huge load of big boy duds to the Salvation Army. Anyway, that’s good news and we all can use that.
I’ve gotta add, this ain’t my first weight loss rodeo. Back in 2001, I attended the Winning Weighs program at Gundersen Clinic. I took off 37 pounds by basically eating one serving of all five food groups at every meal. It is plenty and it works, but it only worked until I didn’t maintain it. Finally, you’ll notice I don’t say I lost pounds; if you lose them you can find them again, and their friends.
Until next time, get out—be careful on the road as the whitetail rut is on big time. I have been out, in my tree, but I have not seen anything yet. Enjoy.
