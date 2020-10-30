Grouse Hollow Journal: Weight loss helps improve health

The other day I ran into a friend in a parking lot, that is, we met, no dents or scratches. He immediately asked, “Are you sick or something? Man, you have lost a lot of weight.” Well I’m not and I have. I was sick and tired of being so fat. Full disclosure, it is a long story.

In the summer of 2019, I dropped a few pounds when I started taking Trulicity to control my blood sugar; I have Type II Diabetes. It felt good when my 42-inch waist jeans got easier to button and zip up in the morning. Then in the winter—I was back in the mid 280s. During the NFL season, I was sucked in by those BOGO TV ads for Nutrisystem. (I used to work in advertising and I know that a good price and necessary product sell. Two for one was good enough for me.) I ordered the food and plan by phone. I did two months and lost 18 pounds just like they said. The cost is not for the faint of heart or the light of wallet (over $500 for two months supply). The food is OK and the plan makes sense. It works—for me at least. You get to cheat a little: I had dessert and popcorn sometimes, and I never quit having my one vodka on the rocks at dinnertime. In the spring, our friend Dave Venner, who looked thinner to me so I asked; Dave recommended Greek yogurt.