Grouse Hollow Journal: Winter activities break up the season

Finally. The infamous 2020 has been sent into the annals, it’s own adjective for a terrible year. I started this journal early on Dec. 21, the longest night of any year—winter solstice. The ground is bare here.

In a Dec. 20 article in the New York Times entitled, “How We Survive Winter,” Elizabeth Diaz shares how some people dealt with the winter, which like it or not, we are embarking on most likely three or more months or more. She shares some history and relates it to the times we are living in. Good read.

Every society around the world has their winter solstice related traditions, stories, celebrations, and prayers to help get through the long, dark, cold time. We do as well, New Year’s Eve kicks it off I guess, the college football bowl championships, the Super Bowl, ski jumps, snowmobiling, the Birkebeiner, candlelight snowshoeing, Valentine’s Day, Groundhog Day, ice fishing derbies, St. Patrick’s Day, March Madness, the Iditarod, winter carnivals, polar bear plunges, and Easter. We get by with fun and sometimes we learn—I hope. I remember one New Year’s Eve when a friend, not me, tried to drink all of the gin in southwest Wisconsin. He hasn’t touched the stuff since he lived through a hangover that lasted until April Fools’ Day—true story.