Grouse Hollow Journal: Winter checklist tackled

Last week, I finally got at my winter checklist and started by fixing a lawn mower, putting together a new lawn sweeper, putting a new winch post on the boat trailer (the old one is cracking), shooting my crossbow and .22, leveling the new fire ring, replacing the igniter on the gas grill, cleaning the eaves troughs, cleaning up the shop and garage, mixing some manure into the dirt by the rhubarb, putting manure on our asparagus patch, getting the snow blower running, insulating our basement stairway door.
I have been putting off the insulation job for a couple of months; OK, since June. I started in June though by getting a 2-inch thick piece of foam insulation — the kind with the Pink Panther on it. Then I measured the opening and cut out the piece I needed. Then I let the entire project age, marinate, rest; the danged project kept coming up in my dreams even. Anyway, last week El and I cleared out the porch and I got the top door open. I climbed down into the old stone stairway with my piece of perfectly cut insulation and a can of expanding foam to trim it. The door sized cut out fit perfectly on the first try. OK, if you believed that, then I have a bridge over by Rockton I’d like to sell you. You know the old adage, “Measure twice?” How about four times to get a perfect fit. I foamed that sucker in and foamed the framed in door. Then I cut and screwed in strips on either side for support of the floor insulation.
One of the 2x10-inch floor boards goes back to the days when it was part of a wooden storm door. We used that stairway a lot for firewood mostly. This board was still attached with a hinge and it was leaning up against the wall. Perhaps you can begin to guess where this is going. Anyway, I had one screw to drive in the second floor strip when that hinged board — I thought later, it sensed I was not paying attention — chose the moment to strike. It hit me square on the top of my head—hard, both the strike and the head. After I turned to air blue, I ordered a martini.
The next day, I used the scraps from the expensive (like $23 a sheet) foam insulation to fit under what used to be the storm door boards. All four of those pieces needed to be adjusted to fit properly at least four times. The last two were almost in place but were being stubborn, so I unwisely tried to Cobra Kai them into submission. If there was ever a karate contest where they use foam insulation panels for that kicking thing instead of wooden boards, I will win. I actually lost; I had to climb down in the hole again to retrieve the pieces, now numbering four. I took the now broken insulation up to the shop and glued the pieces with foam and secured them with clamps. Then I secured the doorway on the porch for the night and ordered a martini.
The next morning, I had to trim both pieces two and one four times to make them fit. My assistant clapped when they finally slipped together and I put the floorboards back. Too early for a martini, but what the heck, I’m retired.
Until next time, get out — I told Ellen that if we ever need to get another washer, dryer, water heater, or furnace, we are moving before I take that now sealed-up door. Lesson learned: There are people out there that do this sort of work for a living. I could have gone squirrel hunting. Enjoy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!