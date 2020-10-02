Grouse Hollow Journal: Winter checklist tackled

Last week, I finally got at my winter checklist and started by fixing a lawn mower, putting together a new lawn sweeper, putting a new winch post on the boat trailer (the old one is cracking), shooting my crossbow and .22, leveling the new fire ring, replacing the igniter on the gas grill, cleaning the eaves troughs, cleaning up the shop and garage, mixing some manure into the dirt by the rhubarb, putting manure on our asparagus patch, getting the snow blower running, insulating our basement stairway door.

I have been putting off the insulation job for a couple of months; OK, since June. I started in June though by getting a 2-inch thick piece of foam insulation — the kind with the Pink Panther on it. Then I measured the opening and cut out the piece I needed. Then I let the entire project age, marinate, rest; the danged project kept coming up in my dreams even. Anyway, last week El and I cleared out the porch and I got the top door open. I climbed down into the old stone stairway with my piece of perfectly cut insulation and a can of expanding foam to trim it. The door sized cut out fit perfectly on the first try. OK, if you believed that, then I have a bridge over by Rockton I’d like to sell you. You know the old adage, “Measure twice?” How about four times to get a perfect fit. I foamed that sucker in and foamed the framed in door. Then I cut and screwed in strips on either side for support of the floor insulation.