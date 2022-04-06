Grouse Hollow Journal: WisDNR online hearings/rules vote begins April 11

Sunday, March 27: There are some down-in-the-beak robins thinking it is April Fools’ Day already, as they try to unearth what is probably a frozen worm breakfast outside here this morning. While the sun was out, it was 16 degrees when we got up with a stout breeze moving the trees. Bo is outside right now and he’ll be nagging to get back in soon, I imagine. I went out to feed OC on the porch, but I saw Bo intently watching her make a rodent-based sushi out of a large mouse out by the patio, so her appetite might be satiated. Bo scores some Cat Chow. Doggone it’s cold!

Ellen and I are not robins, so we had a breakfast of some of our friend Rox’s warmed up apple crisp with a cup of steaming coffee. Yeah, I know, we live well.

There is not much happening around here otherwise.

If you are so inclined, I suggest you check out the 2022 Wisconsin Conservation Congress and DNR Hearings and County meetings proposed advisory questions online at: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/about/wcc/springhearing

There are several questions about statewide walleye management: Changing catfish regulations, a review of crossbow hunting seasons and regulations—again, returning to in-person registration stations for deer, use of back tags for hunting deer, and deer carcass tagging (I like this one myself), and a question on oppose/or approve of captive deer farms and game farm shooting preserves. Others include changing panfish limits, a change to ATV passenger rules, wolf population management, banning dogs in hunting wolves, supporting hands-on hunters safety training (another good idea), implementing a wanton-waste-of-game law, implementing a permitting and regulation process of hunting contests, ending all killing contests, another proposal to register kayaks and canoes, acting on the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, and changing the definition of a muzzleloader for the purpose of deer hunting.

There are many more advisory questions to consider. The online hearings/rules vote begins April 11 at 7 p.m. and continues for 36 hours.

Until next time, get out—we had a fish taco dinner at Vince and Jenny Ruetten’s the other night. It was great and getting together with good friends was even better. Thanks, Kids. Enjoy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0