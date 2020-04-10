Hartman: Garnett was risk worth taking for Wolves in '95 draft

Back in ’95, Dutcher compared Garnett to Rasheed Wallace, the All-America out of North Carolina who had gone No. 4 to the Washington Wizards (then the Bullets).

“If I had my choice of Rasheed Wallace, who has played two years at North Carolina, I would have taken Garnett,” Dutcher told me. “Garnett is like Chris Webber was when Webber came out of high school. He is not lazy and works hard. He plays with great emotion and always competes. He really loves and enjoys the game. He has a great upside in the game. He can run, he can pass.”

Still there were questions not only around the NBA but within the Timberwolves about the transition Garnett was about to take.

“What is this kid going to do once 2½ hours of practice is over?” Dutcher asked me. “The question I would ask is, who is going to spend time with him? Who is he going to live with?”

But while there may have been questions, the fact is that the Wolves drafted not only one of the greatest players to ever play in the league, but also one of the most responsible young players in NBA history.

There were never any issues with Garnett in Minnesota, despite his youth and all of the accolades, attention and money he received.

Greatest win