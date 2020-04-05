Having a shortened MLB season is tough. Implementing it before country gets grip on coronavirus would be even tougher.

Do we really believe the government is going to relax its social distancing guidelines once the pandemic hopefully has subsided in two months? And if so, how much? More to the point, how long will it take for fans/people themselves to feel comfortable being in crowds?

The players want to play because they want to get paid, so much so they’re willing to play in empty stadiums. But this so-called “Wasserman Plan” being floated by the agent, Casey Wasserman, and the union, in which they would play the season in four Arizona spring training complexes with no fans in attendance is never going to fly with the owners. Unless, of course, the players are willing to play for the minimum wage, which they are not. They want full salaries even though the owners would have no attendance revenue from which to pay them.

The owners do not appear to have any appetite for a season with empty stadiums. One baseball executive said to me if the social distancing guidelines remain in effect for the foreseeable future, the clubs could limit attendance in some way. He didn’t say, given the state of the economy, whether fans will even be able to afford to go to games.