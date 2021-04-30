High school football: Cashton on the map despite loss to Bangor

BANGOR — Esden Schroeder dropped down to his knees with his Cashton High School football teammates and listened intently to what coach Jered Hemmersbach had to say.

He wasn't the only one with tears streaming down his cheeks as Hemmersbach talked about pride and not quitting during a tough situation.

The tears were the result of a 34-28 loss to Bangor, a team that had blown the Eagles out five straight times — by a combined score of 241-7 — and beaten them 18 times since 2000 but didn't prevail Friday night until the final minute of the game.

It was tough to take because it so close, and none of the players involved had even sniffed a competitive game with the Cardinals before. The feeling was unfamiliar because the challenge was very different than any of them had experienced.

As Hemmersbach pointed to the Bangor sideline, looked his players in the eyes and stressed very plainly what they had just accomplished, Schroeder smiled. Some of his teammates did, too.

With wins in its first five games, Cashton wasn't there for a moral victory. Not at that moment and surely not as it contemplated how close it really was to beating Bangor and stopping its Scenic Bluffs Conference win streak at 41 games.