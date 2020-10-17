High school football commentary: West Salem's first step a big one

The Panthers (1-1) might not have won 28-14 on Friday without making the plays that followed that touchdown by Tomah with 9 minutes, 25 seconds on the clock.

Sure, the defense might have been playing well enough to make the lead stand. But the luxury of knowing it had some latitude if something didn’t go exactly as planned eased the pressure on its shoulders.

The drive wasn’t especially long because it started near midfield. It wasn’t a one-play explosion that quickly changed the tone of the game.

It was a calm and steady attack that called on Brett McConkey — that sophomore quarterback — and Jack Hehli — a three-sport star and two-way contributor playing wide receiver in this instance — to provide their program something to build on.

“We liked where we were coming out of halftime (with a 14-7 lead),” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “But that was a drive where the just made plays and made plays we needed.

“We had to grind something out there and take some clock away from (the Timberwolves). That was important.”

The Panthers converted three third-down snaps during the drive, and all of them included McConkey finding Hehli to finish the play.