The Central High School football team was putting pressure on Holmen at Veterans Memorial Field on Friday night.
A 15-point lead had been cut to three before the Vikings tried to answer the call with a long drive.
They faced a fourth-and-1 at their own 39-yard line when coach Travis Kowalski made the call to go for the first down.
If Holmen made it, some momentum could be built. If it didn’t, the Red Raiders had a serious chance to take a third-quarter lead in a game it hadn’t led.
Quarterback Cameron Weber took the snap and pushed his way toward the lnie of scrimmage before a swarm of defenders wrapped him up.
“He barely made it,” Central coach Tony Servais said. “It was so close, had be a couple of inches.”
Weber’s conversion was a big moment in Holmen’s 41-18 victory over Central.
That drive ended up reaching the end zone — Brett Holden eventually scored from the 5 — giving the Vikings the jump start they need to close out the Red Raiders.
“I play to win, not to not lose,” Kowalski said. “We went for it on fourth down against Menomonie and didn’t get it, we went for it against Chippewa Falls on fourth down and got it.
“I’m going to give my guys an opportunity. If we can’t get 1 yard, our team isn’t going to win a lot of football games.
“I have confidence in our offense.”
The Vikings (3-1, 2-0) rushed for 436 yards and limited the big plays by Central quarterback Johnny Davis, who did throw for 220 yards and three touchdowns.
Holmen’s defense limited those big plays, however, and made it tough for Davis to run. He did manage to escape the pocket a few times and take advantage of some defensive miscommunications, but Holmen generally made it tough for a high-powered offense to move the ball.
Yes, Central is without wide receiver Jordan Davis the rest of the season after he broke his collarbone. Yes, the Red Raiders weren’t at full strength along the offensive line, and that impacted their ability to move the ball.
But credit Holmen for breaking up passes, getting to Davis enough and taking away Central’s run game in picking up a seventh straight victory in the series.
Fullback Brett Holden broke free for 169 yards and scored three touchdowns in his biggest game of the season and teamed up with Nathan Nevala, Jaedon Abraham and Weber to keep the sticks moving while wearing down the Red Raiders.
Nevala scored two short touchdowns, and Holden and Weber each reached the end zone from more than 50 yards away — Holden from 57 and Weber from 62.
Central did a good job of taking advantage of the opportunities it was given. It slid receivers into open spots in the secondary and converted when it moved the ball near the end zone.
Peter Fleming, Brayden Kuiper and Terrance Thompson each caught a touchdown pass, and Fleming finished with 98 receiving yards on three catches. Kuiper caught four passes for 62 and Thompson seven for 56.
What Holmen did a good job of after the defensive mistakes it made was tackle, and reacting well to a big play by Davis isn’t easy.
“You can’t let him run around the field or he will make plays like he did,” Holmen defensive back Caleb Matl said. “We struggled with it a little bit, but we did better later in the game.”