High school football: Week 3 by the numbers

The third week of Wisconsin’s high school football season is in the books, and Minnesota teams received their first chance to play over the weekend.

Teams are already solidifying themselves as WIAA playoff contenders and threats to win conference championships. After a week with few exciting finishes but plenty of exciting plays, let’s take a look at what happened by the numbers:

465: Logan threw the ball just three times — each pass was incomplete — and instead opted to run the ball almost exclusively during a 43-29 victory over Sparta at Swanson Field on Friday.

The Rangers ran quarterback Johnny Leaver 30 times and running back Eli Reynolds 27 more, and the duo combined for 457 of those yards.

Reynolds gained 269 yards and scored three touchdowns, and Leaver added 188 yards and two scores as Logan (2-1, 1-0) started its MVC season with a win and picked up its second straight victory.

Reynolds has rushed for 466 yards and Leaver 349 through three games, and they’ve combined to score nine touchdowns as they get ready to play at Reedsburg (3-0, 1-0) on Friday.

Reynolds has rushed for more than 100 yards in five of his past eight games and has 887 rushing yards in that span.

8: Information in columns like this is generally presented in number order, but what Carson Kelsey has done for Sparta so far this season needs to be near the top.

Kelsey scored four touchdowns in the loss to Logan, and that marked the second straight week that he’s reached the end zone four times. His eight offensive touchdowns lead the Coulee Region — he is tied in overall touchdowns — despite Sparta (1-1, 0-1) playing just two games.

While the Spartans happily welcomed quarterback Thomas Laufenberg back to the field, Kelsey was again the guy to watch after scoring four times in a season-opening win at Mauston.

Kelsey rushed five times for 93 yards and caught five passes for 176 yards against Logan for 269 total yards.

Kelsey rushed for two touchdowns and had two scoring catches on passes from Laufenberg to keep Sparta in the fight.

Tomah (1-2, 0-1) will certainly be aware of Kelsey when it heads to Sparta to continue a rivalry that began in 1894.

52: Cashton was right on its scoring average for the season when it beat Brookwood 52-14 on Thursday.

The Eagles (3-0, 1-0), who were WIAA Division 7 semifinalists a year ago, have scored 156 points in one-sided wins over Ithaca, Independence/Gilmanton and the Falcons.

Senior running back Colin O’Neil is tied with Kelsey eight total touchdowns and has 279 yards with six rushing touchdowns. He has also returned a pair of interceptions to the end zone.

O’Neil rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in the win over Brookwood and gears up for a nonconference game at Riverdale (0-3) on Friday.

30: Aquinas scored the last 30 points in a surprising 44-22 Coulee Conference win over G-E-T on Friday.

The Red Hawks (0-3, 0-1) were able to hang with the Blugolds (3-0, 1-0) until they turned on their offensive machine like they did last week in scoring the final 24 points in a 36-6 win over Onalaska Luther.

Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 166 yards and completed at least one pass to 10 receivers against G-E-T. Senior Calvin Hargrove helped Aquinas pull away with a strong running game and finished with 102 yards and a touchdown.

The Blugolds will look for a more complete performance when they host Altoona (2-1, 1-0) at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

2: A two-point conversion was all that separated Central and Reedsburg in a 28-26 win for the Beavers at UW-La Crosse on Friday.

The RiverHawks put themselves in position to tie the game, but a conversion pass in the end zone fell incomplete late and allowed Reedsburg (2-1, 1-0) to begin its affiliation with the MVC on a victory.

Central (1-2, 0-1) gets another tough assignment Friday when it travels to Onalaska (3-0, 1-0).

4.3: It isn’t likely that anyone expected this kind of three-week performance from Onalaska’s defense, but it is allowing just 4.3 points per game with two shutouts.

The Hilltoppers (3—0, 1-0) challenged themselves with nonconference games against West Salem and Menomonie, and the defense added to what it accomplished in those games by stopping Holmen in its tracks during a 54-0 win at Empire Stadium on Friday.

Onalaska gave the Vikings just 78 total yards and no pressure as its offense broke out for the first time this season.

The Hilltoppers are allowing 162.3 total yards per game.