The Aquinas High School volleyball team defeated Logan in straight sets, 25-23, 25-14, 25-12, on Tuesday night. With the win, the Blugolds, who are ranked fourth in Division 3 by state coaches, improved to 5-0 in conference play. The Rangers fell to 3-2 in the MVC.
Aquinas’ Lexi Donarski posted 20 kills, four blocks and six digs, and Tori Nolte had 15 digs. Anna Koblitz had 10 assists and Lauren Boge had 14 digs for the Blugolds.
Tomah 3, Central 0
TOMAH — Savannah Murphy tallied 10 assists to help the Timberwolves (11-10, 2-3) snap a two-match losing streak, as they swept Central 25-22, 25-22, 25-23.
Ella Plueger recorded 10 assists, while Courtney Leis added nine more to help pace the Tomah attack.
Cleo Tillman finished with 16 digs and three service aces while Lauren Buley added seven kills for the Red Raiders (1-5 MVC).
Holmen 3, Sparta 0
HOLMEN — Holmen defeated Sparta in straight sets, 25-18, 25-20, 25-21. Raegan Boe had 12 kills, six digs and two blocks for the Vikings, who improved to 13-5 (2-3 MVC).
Holmen’s Ellie Kline had 26 digs, and Marissa Pederson had 18 assists.
Nadia Nielsen had six kills to lead the way for the Spartans, who fell to 8-13 (1-4 MVC). Katelyn Humphrey had 13 assists.
Coulee
Onalaska Luther 3, Viroqua 0
ONALASKA — The Knights defeated the Blackhawks in straight sets, 25-22, 25-13, 25-9, led by eight kills and seven aces from Annabelle Koenig. Emily Wintrone and Halle Schwartz had 17 and six assists, respectively, for the Knights.
West Salem 3, G-E-T 0
WEST SALEM — Junior Natalie Jeranek had eight kills to go with 17 digs, four aces and four blocks as the first-place Panthers (4-0) took care of the Red Hawks 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
Junior Kendall Gerke added 14 assists and seven digs, junior Grace Brigson 12 assists and seven digs, freshman Jaden Hammes eight kills and eight digs and junior Ally Priebe 21 digs for West Salem.
G-E-T (3-1) was led by senior Cassy Schmitz’s nine kills and three blocks and senior Jordan Hein’s seven kills and 13 digs. Freshman Kayla Schultz registered 14 assists.
Westby 3, Black River Falls 1
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Led by Alayna Winterfield and Eva Lee’s 14 kills apiece, Westby defeated Black River Falls in four sets, 25-16, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20.
Ella Johnson had 23 assists, Macy Stellner had 19 digs and Winterfield added six blocks for Westby, which improved to 12-12 (2-2 Coulee).
Summer Rufsholm had 17 assists, Ellie Wirtz had 16 digs, and Makayla Nortman had eight kills for the Blackhawks, who fell to 5-11 (1-4 Coulee).
Scenic Bluffs
Hillsboro quadrangular
HILLSBORO, Wis. — Cashton defeated Necedah in four sets, 22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 26-24, and New Lisbon in five, 25-21, 25-27, 25-22, 22-25, 15-9.
Brookwood quadrangular
ONTARIO — Brookwood fell to Royall in straight sets and to Wonewoc in four sets.
Dairyland
Blair-Taylor 3, Gilmanton 1
BLAIR — The Wildcats beat the Panthers in four sets, 25-14, 21-25, 25-22, 25-13. Lauren Kidd had six kills and eight aces and Carly Nelson had seven kills for Blair-Taylor. The Wildcats’ Marlee Nehring had 28 assists.
Three Rivers
St. Charles 3, La Crescent 0
LA CRESCENT — La Crescent lost to St. Charles in straight sets, 25-14, 25-15, 25-18.
Piper Walton led the Lancers with 24 digs and one ace, and Kennedi Hill added four kills and 16 digs.
Lindsey Root had 12 kills for St. Charles, and Ashley Paul had 27 assists and 10 digs.
Southeast
Spring Grove 3, Houston 0
Maggie Lile did a little bit of everything recording 10 kills and 21 digs to lead Spring Grove over Houston in three sets 25-23, 25-21, 25-14.
Emma Geiwitz and Jennifer Albrecht each had 10 kills for the Hurricanes.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Central 6, Tomah 1
TOMAH — Andrew Lee scored four goals and Adian Roth added two goals to lead Central to a dominant 6-1 win over Tomah. The Red Raiders held a 2-1 lead at half and scored three goals in the first seven minutes of the second half to put the game out of reach.
Central’s Jack Olson made eight saves, and Tomah’s Zach Jorgensen made 10 saves.
With the win, the Red Raiders improved to 6-2 (4-1 MVC). The Timberwolves are now 1-6-1 (1-4-1 MVC).
Logan 8, Aquinas 2
The Rangers scored five times in the first half and three in the second to win at Fields for Kids.
Alexis Tafoya scored four goals, and teammate Jack Knothe added two goals and an assist for Logan (4-5, 2-4). Thana Khan Xiong also scored for the Rangers.
The Blugolds (0-6) received goals from Andrew Sutton and Ethan Schamberger.
Onalaska 3, West Salem 0
WEST SALEM — The Hilltoppers (7-0-1, 5-0-0) collected their fifth clean sheet of the season, as they blanked the Panthers.
Zach Mathias netted his first goal of the season on an assist from Will Thesing before Matti Sysimaki scored on a corner kick to give the Hilltoppers a 2-0 halftime lead.. Jordan Groshek scored the last Onalaska goal unassisted.
The Onalaska win sets up an important match against Holmen (5-0-3, 5-0-1) on Thursday. The winner will have an inside track at the MVC title.
Three Rivers
La Crescent 10, P-E-M 0
LA CRESCENT — Led by Isaac Peterson’s hat trick, La Crescent (6-0-1) blew by P-E-M 10-0. Peterson also had an assist for the Lancers, who held a 7-0 lead at half. La Crescent has outscored its opponents 48-0 in five home games this year.
Andy Lopez added a goal and three assists, and goalkeeper Mitch Dryden posted his sixth shutout of the year.
GIRLS TENNIS
MVC
Logan 4, Aquinas 3
Led by a strong showing in doubles, Logan took care of Aquinas.
The Rangers swept doubles play. Jordi Pasch and Lauren Jarrett picked up a win at No. 1 doubles, Allison Erickson and Winnie Hilker won at No. 2, and Ingrid Trapp and Norah Hofland won at No. 3. Pasch and Jarrett fought back after losing the first set to win 5-7, 6-0, 7-5.
Aquinas’ Fiona O’Flaherty, Ella Reichenbacher and Amelia Topolski earned victories at Nos. 1-3 singles, respectively, but Logan’s Tatyana Roberts won in straight sets at No. 4 singles.
Central 5, Tomah 2
Tomah earned wins at No. 1 singles and doubles, but Central notched victories in every other match to beat the Timberwolves.
The Red Raiders’ Rachel Jones, Camille Blake and Odessa Barreyro won in straight sets at Nos. 1-3 singles, respectively. At No. 2 doubles, Maddie Masewicz and Ruby Blake edged Maddy Kuhn and Alli Batten in three sets, and Ella Lysne and Sienna Torgerud beat Jordan Kuehl and Sabin Steinhoff in three sets at No. 3 doubles.
Holmen 6, Sparta 1
SPARTA — A win by Sparta’s Jenna Kroeger over Samantha Marr at No. 3 singles prevented Holmen from sweeping the Spartans.
Natalie Stitt, Delaney Gelder and Megan Mihalovic earned wins at Nos. 1, 2 and 4 singles, respectively. The Vikings won each of the three doubles matches, with Cindra Vang and Rayna Baumgarn winning at No. 1, Hayley Radtke and Chloe Lichucki winning at No. 2, and Isabel Plossel winning at No. 3.
COULEE
Onalaska Luther 4, West Salem 3
WEST SALEM — Luther narrowly won its 58th straight Coulee Conference match, edging West Salem 4-3.
The Panthers’ Madigan Freng defeated Sarah Hoffe 7-5, 7-6 (2) at No. 1 singles, but the Knights (19-3-1, 4-0) grabbed wins at Nos. 2-4 as Cassie Warren, Kaylee Raabe and Katherine Bruns all won in straight sets.
Warren, Raabe and Bruns improved to 21-2, 11-0 and 18-4, respectively, while Hoffe fell to 14-6.
Each doubles match went three sets, two of which went to West Salem, but Luther’s Phoebe Christenson and Jenna Wahl earned a win over Julia Krien and Josie Lajuenesse at No. 1 doubles to secure the win for the Knights.
Christenson and Wahl improved to 20-1 on the year.
Viroqua 7, Black River Falls 0
BLACK RIVER FALLS — Viroqua blanked Black River Falls 7-0, and all but two matches were straight-set victories for the Blackhawks.
Cammie Leer, Anneka Cress, Lizzy Fox and Allison Zube earned wins at Nos. 1-4 singles. Cress and Zube won in straight sets, while Leer won 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 and Fox won 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
In doubles, Olivia Rottman and Marrisa Czap won at No. 1, and Abi Wileman and Jiamin Li won at No. 2. Black River Falls forfeited at No. 3 doubles.