MEDFORD, Wis. — Central High School boys basketball team, which is ranked ninth in Division 2 by The Associated Press, won its fourth game in a row with a 67-58 victory over Medford on Saturday.

The RiverHawks made 66.7% (16 of 24) shots in the second half to beat the Raiders.

Central (13-5) was led by junior Henry Meyer, who has averaged 19.5 points over his past six games.

Meyer made 10 of 16 shots to score 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the RiverHawks, who trailed 28-26 at the half.

Senior Nic Williams made 9 of 11 shots and finished with 22 points and four assists for Central, which outscored Medford 41-30 in the second half. Senior Bennett Fried added 10 rebounds and seven points.

West Salem 72, Holmen 39

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (17-1), ranked second in Division 3 by The Associated Press, blew out the Vikings (9-9), who entered with a four-game winning streak.

Senior Carson Koepnick scored a game-high 17 points for West Salem, which won its sixth straight game and improved its record against MVC teams to 4-0 entering Tuesday’s game at Onalaska. He scored 12 points in the first half

Senior Peter Lattos added 15 points, and teammate Tamarrein Henderson and Kyle Hehli scored 11 and 10, respectively, for the Panthers. Lattos and Hehli each hit two of West Salem’s eight 3-pointers.

Holmen was led by senior Drew Tengblad’s 14 points and senior Red Tengblad’s 10 points.

Lake City 63, La Crescent-Hokah 49

LA CRESCENT — Struggles continue for the Lancers (12-7) as they’ve lost four of their last five following their Saturday defeat hosting Lake City.

Senior forward Carter Todd scored a team-high 16 points but no other La Crescent-Hokah players scored double-digits. Ryan Heise of Rice Lake had 23 points and Hunter Lorenson added 22.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Central 41, Medford 31

MEDFORD, Wis. — The RiverHawks (9-12) put together their second three-game winning streak of the season by taking out the Raiders.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek, a Michigan Tech commit, scored a team-high 15 points.

Eau Claire North 61, Holmen 52

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Vikings came back from an early deficit with a 9-0 run but couldn’t get the lead despite the score remaining close throughout the second.

Junior Izzy Jahr scored 14 points, and freshman Macy Kline added 10 for Holmen (12-10).

Blair-Taylor 66, Royall 58

WISCONSIN DELLS — The Wildcats (20-0), ranked first in Division 5 by The Associated Press, held off the seventh-ranked Panthers (16-4) thanks to 23 points, nine assists and eight steals from senior Abby Thompson.

Thompson also recorded the 500th steal of her career.

Freshman Andrea Waldera added 18 points and a career-high 11 rebounds and senior Lindsay Steien 17 points and nine assists for Blair-Taylor.