High school wrestling: Girls state tournament a welcomed addition

“You are up against 80-some years of wrestling or however many it’s been and have had two women who have made it to the state tournament,” Lulloff said. “And when you look at them (Stratford’s Macey Kilty being the other) and see that they have both won world medals, it shows how hard they had to work just to get there.

“They were the elite of the elite when it comes to women in wrestling here. For others who join, they are joining a sport where no matter how hard they work or how good they are, there is a good chance they won’t crack the varsity lineup because they are competing against men. That has to be disheartening for a lot of them.”

When girls team wrestling becomes something is anyone’s guess. Lulloff said the focus should be on what was decided Wednesday, and whatever is to come should be allowed to grow naturally.

For his part, Lulloff served on a committee established by the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association to help convince the WIAA that girls wrestling was ready for its attention and acceptance.

That meant plenty of meetings to discuss strategy with other state coaches and plan ways to educate administrators on the importance of giving a rising number of girls the chance to compete against peers.