VIROQUA — The G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro co-op wrestling team crowned six individual champions on its way to winning the Coulee Conference tournament on Saturday.

The Titans manufactured 360 points to hold off second-place West Salem/Bangor (319) in what became a two-team race. The Catbirds also had six individual champions.

Colton Koss (34-10, 106 pounds), Jackson Blaken (38-9, 132), Carson Koss (32-10, 138), Ben Peterson (40-4, 170), Mitch Berg (26-17, 182) and Alex Wieczorek (29-12, 220) all won titles for G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro.

Carson Koss, Peterson, Berg and Wieczorek all had four pins during undefeated performances.

Colton Koss majored West Salem/Bangor's Teghan Moore (29-11), Peterson pinned West Salem/Bangor's second-place Andy Johnson (37-10) and Berg pinned Viroqua's Aaron DiPietro (27-12) for the most significant victories among that group.

Bradyn Glasspoole (41-5, 120), Nick Ziegler (19-11, 126), Trevor Arentz (36-7, 152), Cody Petersen (38-10, 160), Luke Noel (22-1, 195) and Cameron Sidie (24-16, 285) won championships for West Salem/Bangor.

Arentz pinned all four of his opponents, including Arcadia's Cruz Patzner (34-10) in 55 seconds. Noel pinned Westby's Ty Nottestad (34-13) in 1:16, and Sidie pinned Arcadia's Eric Bustos (28-11) in 2:49 and G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Cisco Jimenez (26-11) in 4:19.

Westby's Jayen Geier (36-10, 113) and Garrett Vatland (35-7, 145) also won individual titles.

Geier had four pins and a 1-0 win over G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro's Koda Purney (28-15), and Vatland followed up a first-round decision with four pins in matches that ended in the first period.

Scenic Ridge and Rivers Meet

NEW LISBON, Wis. — De Soto finished third and Cashton fifth in an 11-team competition that was won by Ithaca/Weston.

The Pirates were led by a second-place finish from Seth Greeno (34-10) at 152 and third-place performance from Justin Obert (20-20) at 170.

The Eagles received runner-up finishes from Rory Mlsna (10-16, 113), Colin O’Neil (32-6, 170), Ericris Tirado-Lopez (25-6, 220) and Austin Culpitt (32-10, 285).

SWC/SWAL Clash

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Prairie du Chien (289½), the state top-ranked Division 2 team, finished second to Fennimore (297), the state’s top Division 3 team.

The Blackhawks received championship performances from Rhett Koenig (40-2, 145), Jeremiah Avery (39-6, 160), Brogan Brewer (35-6, 170) and Blake Thiry (39-2, 195).

Koenig, a three-time Division 2 state champion, had a couple of pins and beat Mineral Point’s Lucas Sullivan (38-4) 6-5 in the final. Sullivan is a two-time state runner-up in Division 3.

Avery recorded a pin in the quarterfinal round, then beat Maddox Goebel (31-12) 6-3 in a semifinal and Riverdale’s Ashton Miess (41-4) — a three-time Division 3 state medalist — 11-4 in the final.

Brewers had his toughest match in the semifinals and emerged with a 2-1 victory over Fennimore’s Nathan Blaschke before pinning Dodgeville’s Mason Winch (26-10) in 3:02 for the title.

Thiry cruised through the competition with three pins. He took care of Darlington/Black Hawk’s Riley Mosley in 1:31, Iowa-Grant/Highland’s Bode Brockhop in 3:58 and Fennimore’s Cameron Wolfe (28-9) in 5:24 for the championship.