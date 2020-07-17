How often NFL tests for coronavirus could be $100 million question

ESPN reported a couple weeks ago that players want daily testing for themselves and team personnel during camp, while the proposal at the time was for every-other-day testing. Per Watt’s tweet, that still hasn’t been resolved.

Why? Well, there are certainly optics and logistics at play given the volume of testing required. There is a concern among some that the recent spike in cases across the U.S. is already straining both the capacity and timeliness of test results. Add in all the testing required from all the sports leagues resuming, and it adds to that burden.

But perhaps the bigger issue is money. If the NFL decided to do the maximum amount of testing across its players, coaches and other team personnel, it would be quite expensive.

How expensive? Well, we don’t know for sure. But we can do some rough math.

First, the NHL said the cost of each test it plans to run during the restart is $125. The NFL might have a different rate or deal depending on volume and what lab(s) it chooses, but let’s use $125 a test as a good and known ballpark figure.