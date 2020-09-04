Jay Thurston: Dams by man and the beaver

Before we got electricity to light up the street and your home, man built dams to use the continuous flow of water downstream to turn a large wheel to power equipment. Those dams created an obstacle for trout and changed the water temperature in the streams to become too warm. Trout fishermen realized this needed to be changed, so they organized to have the dams removed.
I lived in Melrose for nine years and I walked my dog past the mill that dammed the creek. It created a lake about 15 feet deep where a lot of people fished for bluegills and bass. Those people did not care much about trout fishing. I remember attending a meeting called by the Department of Natural Resources. They realized that the dam was giving way and would soon, in about three years, be gone. Then the stream would have a rapid flow where the dam existed and that creating a trout steam to the Black River was a good idea. Three years later the dam was removed.
Throughout Wisconsin, dams on trout streams were gone and the streams had more trout to catch. Somehow this scenario was often repeated on beaver dams. Trout fishermen thought removal of beaver dams on trout streams was also a good idea. However, some trout anglers like myself, who fished many streams thought that it was a poor idea. Those fishermen who ventured upon a dam, caught their biggest brown or brook trout. In 1983, my son Dan caught two brown trout of 22 inches and I caught a 25-inch brown trout above a beaver dam. Trout find a lot of food above beaver dams where the water is warmed up a couple degrees to allow more food from insects. Also, minnows find more to eat above the dams and they are food for big trout.
The dams created by beavers, in the Driftless Region seldom go above the bank. They usually don’t interfere with fishermen who want to fish above the dam. Also, the water temperature seldom rises by more than two or three degrees behind the dams.
"Our Natural World," by Hal Borland, written in 1969, had an interesting chapter about beavers. “When the dam site has finally been selected, the newly paired beavers set to work. They fell shrubs and saplings, and through larger pieces are wood later, the bulk of the dam will be constructed of relatively small material….Each piece is dragged to the dam site as soon as it is cut and is placed with the butt end facing upstream. The beavers work feverishly because until there is a pool of water into which they can retreat for safety, they are quite vulnerable to predatory animals. Almost everything goes into a dam that the beaver can find - live wood, dead wood, mud, grasses, and rocks…. A fairly substantial dam can be built by a pair of beavers in three or four nights.”
My parents lived on the East Fork of the Chippewa River near Winter, Wisconsin. Two miles away from their home was a little stream too small for a trout stream. Every 30 years the beaver built a dam about twenty feet long. That little dam created a ten acre pond. It took about 25 years for the forest to produce the poplar trees for the beavers to use. The beavers were there for about five years and when the poplar trees were gone, they moved on.
Hal Borland wrote about the beavers in times of a flood. “In times of floods, the pressure on the dam may become so great that is will be washed out. If there is time enough beavers will usually cut a spillway in the dam itself to relieve the pressure. I have seen this done many times. After the flood waters have subsided, the beavers have only to repair the hole they have cut, which is less work than repairing flood damage to the entire dam.”
In conclusion Borland wrote, “Studies done by Grasse and Putnam have proved that the beaver dams were of great benefit to trout. The water of the beaver ponds in these cold streams warmed up enough to allow plentiful hatches of insects on which trout feed, and the growth of the trout was exceptional. Studies done in California also proved this out, and proved that waters dammed up by beavers produced more food and more trout, also the dams were not a hindrance to the movement of trout, since tagged trout were able to cross the dams at any season.”
Remember, the beaver dam is only going to be there until the beavers use up their food supply – about four to five years.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
