Jay Thurston: Dams by man and the beaver

Before we got electricity to light up the street and your home, man built dams to use the continuous flow of water downstream to turn a large wheel to power equipment. Those dams created an obstacle for trout and changed the water temperature in the streams to become too warm. Trout fishermen realized this needed to be changed, so they organized to have the dams removed.

I lived in Melrose for nine years and I walked my dog past the mill that dammed the creek. It created a lake about 15 feet deep where a lot of people fished for bluegills and bass. Those people did not care much about trout fishing. I remember attending a meeting called by the Department of Natural Resources. They realized that the dam was giving way and would soon, in about three years, be gone. Then the stream would have a rapid flow where the dam existed and that creating a trout steam to the Black River was a good idea. Three years later the dam was removed.