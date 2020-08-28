Jay Thurston: Good words for a trout fisherman

Taking two books off from my trout fishing book shelf, I have some great quotes for a trout fishermen to remember. The first book was written by John D. Voelker, but his real name is Robert Traver. He is famous for his story “Testament of a Fisherman” which is in his book “Anatomy of a Fisherman,” now out of print. He was an avid trout fisherman born in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan (1903-1991).
Robert Traver lived in Ishpeming, Michigan, close to where I grew up. One of his favorite streams was the Escanaba River. A river that I fished with my dad and, in my youth, my favorite trout stream. His book “Trout Magic” has some excellent quotes in it. Traver knew about fishing trout on the cloudy days. “One of the few predictable things about our U.P. weather, in fact, is that in winter a person is lucky even to glimpse the sun once in ten days, while in summer it’s just the other way around. Then the sun seems permanently glued to a cloudless sky. All this is fine for tourists seeking cheeks of tan, no doubt, but rough on us native fishermen, especially on those oddballs among us who prefer to stalk our trout on quite waters. There, to put it mildly, a burning sun is one of the most dependable omens of piscatorial disaster.”
This summer for example we have had a lot of hot weather with the bright sun shining down on the water, and trout without an eyelid, are at the bottom of the pool waiting for cloud cover so that they can see your lure.
However, Traver did have an answer for this problem. “I was long aware, of course, that I might greatly have eased my glare-sun problems by fishing only in the evenings. . . All this I knew. And I also knew that sundown is one of the most dreamily beautiful times of any northern summer day and that some of the most dramatic rises occur then.”
The second book that I have quoted from often was written by Onnie Warren Smith, titled, “One Man’s River.” Smith was born in Weyauwega, Wisconsin, and passed away in 1941. He was a minister and had a summer home on the Sioux River near Bayfield, Wisconsin. Every summer O. Warren Smith took a one month leave from his work to fish trout in the Sioux River.
When I am on a trout stream I often sit down on a log to take a break. From that log I see something that I missed from years before. This is what O. Warren Smith wrote. “What fools we are, what utter fools, to think that any form, any ritual, can compare with what God’s out—o-doors has to offer. I hope, Reader, you own a trout stream like mine, as I own mine; for I have discovered that when a man acquires a deed to such property, he grows selfish, posts the land and otherwise make himself objectionable. But you can own a stream, even if you do not possess it.”
I can remember on a warm day in March sitting down on a log on Bishop Branch and watching two geese flying low above me as they were searching for a place to land. They said to me, “Spring is here trout guy!”
Where do you go fishing, close to home, or far away? This is what Smith wrote. “An appreciative, understanding, individual need not travel from home to fish adventures. I sometimes find myself thinking that I have the Nipigon and Saguenay in my own trout stream. My more opulent angling friends who journey to the Rocky Mountains, and the chalk streams of England. I commiserate instead of envy. They you see, seek new experiences by running away from themselves; I find my new experience at home, on my familiar trout stream, by digging within my own ribs…Instead of going to the trouble and expense of journeying to the far ends of the earth for new angling experiences, I let them come to me right at home. And day, now, I may catch a golden trout in my stream!”
Last year, when at the Farmers Market in Viroqua, a man came up to me and said, “I’m Jerry from New Jersey. I used to go to the Rocky Mountains to fish for trout. But it’s better here and I have come back each year.” Then he gave me a new spinner he used and said it was the best one he had. I want to see Jerry next year at Farmers Market and tell him about how his lure worked for me.
O. Warren Smith wrote about what is inside of each fisherman in a closing comment. “The point I make in closing today, is the one I think I emphasized in opening, we do not have to journey far in quest of new experiences, new lands, and new adventures. One own fields, woods, streams and lakes hold many such in reserve for those who are prepared to discover and enjoy them. The wildernesses near home are just as real and mysterious as those in the heart of Africa. Henry David Thoreau believed that he could find everything of interest around Concord, and he was right. It isn’t what he has outside that counts greatly, but what there is inside.”
Here at Trout Central we have 500 trout stream within 60 miles of Viroqua. This season I fished two new streams that were waiting for me to get there. They will be on my list to fish next year.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
