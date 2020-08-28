Jay Thurston: Good words for a trout fisherman

Where do you go fishing, close to home, or far away? This is what Smith wrote. “An appreciative, understanding, individual need not travel from home to fish adventures. I sometimes find myself thinking that I have the Nipigon and Saguenay in my own trout stream. My more opulent angling friends who journey to the Rocky Mountains, and the chalk streams of England. I commiserate instead of envy. They you see, seek new experiences by running away from themselves; I find my new experience at home, on my familiar trout stream, by digging within my own ribs…Instead of going to the trouble and expense of journeying to the far ends of the earth for new angling experiences, I let them come to me right at home. And day, now, I may catch a golden trout in my stream!”

Last year, when at the Farmers Market in Viroqua, a man came up to me and said, “I’m Jerry from New Jersey. I used to go to the Rocky Mountains to fish for trout. But it’s better here and I have come back each year.” Then he gave me a new spinner he used and said it was the best one he had. I want to see Jerry next year at Farmers Market and tell him about how his lure worked for me.