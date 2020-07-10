Jay Thurston: Keep your lure in the water

I have fished trout with a lot of people and most were fly anglers. Some of them really know the fly and how it was constructed. After all, if you want to catch trout, you have to know where trout are located and then keep your bait in the water. Some of the people I have fished with don’t know where to cast their bait. To them it seems trout could be anywhere in the stream. So first of all they need to learn where trout will locate.
You can suggest a lure you are using because it has worked well on a cloudy day. If they don’t have that lure, give them one to try. Show them how to cast the lure. Trout are in the water and that is where your lure should be. You want to avoid hitting brush and overhead limbs. Polaroid sunglasses are important to wear so you can see in the water and know how big the trout is that is following your lure.
If the person can’t cast well, have them watch you so they can learn where trout are in the stream. Brown trout are always in the shade of the stream. Under a rock, under a log, under an overhanging bank or in a north facing pool where the sun doesn’t hit it.
Don’t forget to tell them why you are fishing upstream. If you are wading carefully trout facing upstream will not realize you are approaching them. Show them how to wade in the shallow part of the stream.
A granddad I knew, who I will call Mr. Johnson, wanted me to teach his grandchildren, who were of high school age, named John and Mary, how to fish for trout. The first thing I said to them, “See that log that is extending into the stream. There is a trout under that log and he could be a good one. Now I will show you how to make a good cast and catch the trout.” My lure landed two inches from the log I started to reel and the trout hit. He played hard and I had to keep him away from the branches of the log. When the trout tired I reached down to pick it up, turn it over and measured it on my rod. “This is a nice 16 inch trout. I will put it back in the stream and watch because it will swim back under the log which is his home.’’
The next place we came to was a rock cliff that extended twelve feet with an undercut place for trout to hide out of the sun. So I asked John and Mary, “Where should I cast my lure?”
John said, “Right up the middle of the pool.”
Mary said, “Make a big cast up along the cliff side.”
I said “This is a pool where we can catch three trout. But we have to wade carefully so you follow me.” I told John, “The first place to cast is near the end of the pool next to the rock wall.” John made a good cast and he caught a ten inch brown trout. We stepped forward about three feet and I told Mary to cast to the middle of the pool next to the rock wall. And she caught a 12 inch brown trout. Then we slowly waded three feet more into the pool and I made a cast to the upper end of the pool. A big trout hit and I played it until it tired and measured it on my rod. “This is a nice trout and it is 17 Inches long. Why was that trout at the head of the pool?” They did not know the answer.
I explained, “The biggest trout is always at the head of the pool because that is where the food coming downstream first enters the pool. The largest trout usually locates there. The trout are separated by about three feet in the pool. So in a pool twelve feet long, it could have three trout for you to fish for. In a pool 15 feet long, it could have four trout that you can catch.”
Then we came to some rapids and at the bottom of the rapids was a pool with a rock in it. I said, “The water washing over the rapids is causing some food to float into the pool. The trout will be behind the rock where it can see the food washing downstream.” I made a cast two feet above the rock, began reeling in the lure and a big trout hit the spinner. I played it in the open water below the rock. When it tired, I caught it and turned it over to measure on my rod. I showed John and Mary the color of the 15 inch trout and released it to swim back to its home.
John asked me, “Why aren’t you using a net?”
I responded, “A trout doesn’t have an eyelid so its eye is always open. I have read a lot about trout, and one writer said,” ‘Don’t use a net because the trout will jump in the net and could damage its eye. Also, don’t put the trout down on the ground because it will thrash around and could damage an eye.’
“Since I always release my trout I want them to be healthy and ready to fight for their freedom.”
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
