Jay Thurston: Keep your lure in the water

I have fished trout with a lot of people and most were fly anglers. Some of them really know the fly and how it was constructed. After all, if you want to catch trout, you have to know where trout are located and then keep your bait in the water. Some of the people I have fished with don’t know where to cast their bait. To them it seems trout could be anywhere in the stream. So first of all they need to learn where trout will locate.

You can suggest a lure you are using because it has worked well on a cloudy day. If they don’t have that lure, give them one to try. Show them how to cast the lure. Trout are in the water and that is where your lure should be. You want to avoid hitting brush and overhead limbs. Polaroid sunglasses are important to wear so you can see in the water and know how big the trout is that is following your lure.

If the person can’t cast well, have them watch you so they can learn where trout are in the stream. Brown trout are always in the shade of the stream. Under a rock, under a log, under an overhanging bank or in a north facing pool where the sun doesn’t hit it.

Don’t forget to tell them why you are fishing upstream. If you are wading carefully trout facing upstream will not realize you are approaching them. Show them how to wade in the shallow part of the stream.