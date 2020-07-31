Jay Thurston: Some places to fish in July and August

This is the time to fish the smaller streams. Holden wrote, “A friend who habitually fished the smaller rapid streams that are full of rocks and small pools and was wonderfully successful at this style of angling, always used the finest king of silk line and a very light eight-foot rod. He made but a single cast in each likely spot and passed swiftly to the next; nor did he seem to bother especially about quiet movements, but oh, with water beautiful enviable, and almost effortless precision that leader always straightened! And how tantalizingly his flies danced deftly upon the water. I have never known an angler who could quicker cover a stream than this soft-spoken slight six footer.”

The key is to cast only once to the best place where a trout might live. Then move on to the next spot. This works well for a spin fisherman or a fly fisherman. And when we have fewer trout in our streams it is the best way to go. By covering more of the stream holes you will catch more fish.

We have a lot of streams in our country and you will never fish them all. So drive around and look for a good stream to fish.