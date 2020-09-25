Jay Thurston: The earth does not lose water

About 4.4 billion years ago water first came upon the earth. However, we do not know how it got here. Some believe it came from vulcanization when the rocks melted and water in the rocks moved them along downhill. And some believe that meteors hit the earth containing water. However, we do not have a lot places where meteors have hit the earth. So I believe it is from rocks being melted and flowing downward from where they had melted. Eventually we got a lot of water in the oceans. Then the wind picked up the water and it came down as rain.

This information came from a book titled “The Big Thirst,” written by Charles Fishman, in 2011. One thing that Fishman wrote about is the water that came here, is still here, and the Earth hasn’t lost any water. Fishman wrote, “And we only have that one allotment of water—it was delivered here 4.4 billion years ago. No water is being created or destroyed on Earth. So every drop of water that’s here has seen the inside of a cloud, and the inside of a volcano, and the inside of a maple leaf, and the inside of a dinosaur kidney, probably many times.”