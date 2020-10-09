Jay Thurston: Trout fishing is good for you

Above me on the wall in my office is a picture of Pat Hogan, an angler who was in my trout fishing class in 1987. He called me one evening and reminded me that I told the class that if they wanted to fish with me, they should call me up. He said he was the tall angler in the class and I remembered him. I asked him when he could come up to Northern Wisconsin and fish with me. The following week we were fishing together on the Sioux River, in Bayfield County.

It was a long walk into my special place on the Sioux River where anglers seldom fished for trout. We followed my marked trail to the river. When we arrived we looked down about thirty yards to the river. I told Pat, “Take hold on a tree so you don’t slip.” We carefully worked our way down the slope. We fished upstream for about two hours taking turns at each pool. I caught a trout and then it was Pat’s turn to catch a fish. We were at the big corner pool and I mentioned to Pat, “Last year I caught a big 19 inch brown trout in this pool.” So Pat waded slowly as not to scare the fish. On his first cast he had on a big trout and he played it well. He held it up for me to see and I took his picture. The trout was 23 inches long and it had the blue color along it back. I am sure it was the trout I released last year. As soon as I took Pat’s picture, he released the trout. When I look up at Pat’s picture, I see that big smile on his face.