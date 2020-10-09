Jay Thurston: Trout fishing is good for you

If you ask an avid trout angler why he fishes for trout, he may say, “It teaches me how the trout world works.” Normally that is all he should have to say. But if you are not a trout angler that does not answer your question. So you ask another question, “Does trout fishing reduce your stress?” “Yes, it does!”
Whenever I fish trout I come back home with a relaxed feeling. It’s kind of like a person who works all day, then comes home and goes outside to jog a couple miles. The two miles he runs relaxes him.
When asked if he didn’t catch any trout, is he still relaxed? “Oh yes,” he says “The woods and the stream relax him. The stream flowing against his waders is relaxing as he wades upstream. The water washes away any problems he had during the day. So the next day he goes to work a happier man, more relaxed. That is why I tried to fish trout one evening each week to release the stress for the relaxing feeling it gave me.”
Forty percent of U.S. workers admit to experiencing job stress and one-quarter say work is the biggest source in their lives. Life stresses can also have a big impact. Sometimes the stress comes from inside rather than outside. You can stress yourself out just by worrying about things.
Many trout anglers say they don’t worry about things in their life when on the trout stream. The trout are there and they are trying to catch them. Some other factors that trout fishing does for the angler besides reduce his stress.
(1) Fishing outside provides you with fresh air. Remember trout cannot survive in polluted water.
(2) Fishing gets you off your phone and away from your computer. Your headaches are gone and you have a clear focus on what lies ahead of you on the stream.
(3) Learning how to fish increases brain health. Learning a new skill, like trout fishing, can actually slow cognitive aging. There are a lot of things to think about, in nature, when on a trout stream.
(4) Fishing keeps you in good physical shape. When you fish upstream and wade, you are improving muscle strength. You must focus on your next step in order to have good balance and not scare the trout.
(5) Fishing is a great way to bond with family members. Take your children trout fishing. Taking your grandchildren fishing so they can grow up as healthy adults.
(6) Fishing is a great way to meet new friends. Lots of people talk to me about trout fishing. It is good for me to associate with them. I have fished with fly fishermen and spin fishermen. I have watched them grow as they figure out where the trout are in the stream and what is the best time to fish for them.
(7) Trout fishing can give an angler character as they release the trout. Fly angler Lee Wulff in his book, “Handbook of Freshwater Fishing,” published in 1939. Lee Wulff wrote, “There is a growing tendency among anglers to release their fish, returning them to the water in order that they may furnish sport again for a brother angler.”
Above me on the wall in my office is a picture of Pat Hogan, an angler who was in my trout fishing class in 1987. He called me one evening and reminded me that I told the class that if they wanted to fish with me, they should call me up. He said he was the tall angler in the class and I remembered him. I asked him when he could come up to Northern Wisconsin and fish with me. The following week we were fishing together on the Sioux River, in Bayfield County.
It was a long walk into my special place on the Sioux River where anglers seldom fished for trout. We followed my marked trail to the river. When we arrived we looked down about thirty yards to the river. I told Pat, “Take hold on a tree so you don’t slip.” We carefully worked our way down the slope. We fished upstream for about two hours taking turns at each pool. I caught a trout and then it was Pat’s turn to catch a fish. We were at the big corner pool and I mentioned to Pat, “Last year I caught a big 19 inch brown trout in this pool.” So Pat waded slowly as not to scare the fish. On his first cast he had on a big trout and he played it well. He held it up for me to see and I took his picture. The trout was 23 inches long and it had the blue color along it back. I am sure it was the trout I released last year. As soon as I took Pat’s picture, he released the trout. When I look up at Pat’s picture, I see that big smile on his face.
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
