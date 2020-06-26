Jay Thurston: Turbidity in the water is good for fishing

Sid Gordon went on to explain the advantage of plankton in our waters. “Plankton is composed of tiny plants and animals, some so small they have to be magnified from 500 to 1,500 times to be seen. The animals are known as zooplankton and the plants are called phytoplankton. Thousands can be squeezed through the mesh of your finest linen handkerchief. The tiniest are called nannoplankton while those which we can just barely see in the water without the aid of a magnifying glass in those almost as large as the head of a pin are all called plankton. Sometimes there will be 20 million to a quart of water.”

Our trout streams have a lot of plankton and our waters have a greenish color to them. The plankton change the turbidity in our streams which may help you to catch more trout. The plankton will absorb the sound you make as you wade upstream and it allows you to get closer to the trout.