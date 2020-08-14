Jay Thurston: What trout hear

If you ever wonder about trout hearing, you immediately go to the lateral line that runs from the head to the tail along both sides of the trout. I can look at the trout on my wall and easily see the lateral line.
I have read a book written by Jason Randall titled, “Trout Sense, A Fly Fisherman’s Guide to What Trout See, Hear, and Smell.” This book was published in 2014. I think this maybe the best book available on the subject of see, hear, and smell for trout.
Jason Randall writes, “A fish’s sense of hearing is based on the perception of mechanical waved of vibration in water. Trout use their hearing for predator avoidance and prey detection, but it’s also important in nearly every other aspect of their existence – from managing the current to habitat selection to obstacle avoidance and swimming. Their sense of hearing is really more than our idea of a sense of hearing. Their “hearing” also senses vibrations in the water – not only those associated with sound, but also those created by movement. This includes the movement of water in the form of current and the movement of activity of both the trout and other organisms.”
“As predators trout are able to hear the splash of a grasshopper hitting the water or sense the water displacement or vibration as a sculpin swims along the bottom. By using multiple auditory organs, the trout pinpoints the source of the sound, and can even estimate the distance to the source. The trout is then able to move in proximity to the source and close to the prey. Once in sight of the prey, the task of prey capture is accomplished visually.” Thus the sound the trout hears on the surface or in the stream gives the trout part of its next meal.
Randall goes on to explain how hearing helps the trout feed. “It offers information that can be obtained from a greater distance then it can through their sense of vision alone. Both the sense of hearing and the sense of smell are referred to as a long range senses.” This means that the trout can locate food better through their sense of hearing and smell than through vision. That is one of the reasons why spinning is good because the trout can hear the spinner turning. I also remember when my dad was fly fishing with a small golden spinner in front of his streamer fly and he said, “That spinner is attracting the trout to hit the fly!”
“Living as prey, especially during the early part of their lives, trout never lose their innate wariness. Their acute hearing also serves as a predator-alert system, an informational network they’ve learned to rely on to stay alive. Trout are always alert for the sound of an approaching predator. Even the stealthy heron, stalking quietly through the shallows, makes some noise in spite of its careful steps.” Trout can hear a man walking on the bank 50 feet from the pool. So when I am approaching a good pool with trout in it, I walk around the pool about 60 feet so as not to scare the trout.
Frequently, I hear fishermen say they crawl fifteen feet to reach the pool and then, while lying on the ground, cast into the water. I tell them, “Get in the water and fish upstream in the blind spot of the fish.” Trout always face into the current and I know bigger trout can identify you at 30 degrees left and right of center. Smaller trout, of 12 inches or less, can identify you at 45 degrees left or right of center. Keep those statistics in mind when wading up steam to fish for trout. The larger trout have bigger eyes to see you approaching them from behind.
I prefer to wade upstream on the shallow side of the stream where I make very little noise. From my statistics that I have kept over the years I have caught four times as many trout by wading silently upstream in the shallow water where I make less noise than fishing from the bank.
Randall explains the difference between sight and sound. “Unlike vision, which requires a direct, unobstructed line of sight to function, sound can bend around objects. For instance, you may not be able to see a person in another room, but you can often hear them talking because sound waves can bent around corners and around objects. Similarly, trout can hear the approach of a predator long before they might catch a glimpse of it. This gives them adequate time to hide or seek protection.”
In conclusion, Randall writes, “The low frequency, long wave length aspect of the sound transmits far and wide, even following a bent in the river. Trout hear us long before they see us.”
Jay Ford Thurston is the Broadcaster’s trout fishing columnist. He can be contacted at trout@mwt.net.
