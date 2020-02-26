Jerome Christenson: Enough of the angry old men

I’m tired of angry old men.

I’m tired of seeing them. Red in the face. Eyes in a squint. Finger jabbing the air to punctuate a guttural tirade against whatever happens to be annoying them at the moment.

I’m tired of hearing them. Raspy voices tuned to the key of inchoate outrage pouring forth litanies of aggrievedness for which the remedy is ever and ever the same: Do it my way. Or else.

I’m tired of angry old men. Tired of giving over a national stage to the cranky old fart living down the block who harbors an irrational defensiveness concerning his lawn grass. Tired of the neighborhood growler who snatches up errant kickballs, rants against backyard water fights and threatens civil action against your family dog.

And I’ve no more patience for their female counterparts, the hissing, shaming, self-righteous cacklers demanding the world and everyone in it do as they say and damn the consequences. I’m tired of irate lecturing from Miss Grundy and Almira Gulch on what is and isn’t, should be and shouldn’t be and the dire fate that’s about to befall the lot of us if we do or if we don’t.