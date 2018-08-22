I made a batch of hummus this morning.
There’s nothing really special about that, I guess. Took the chickpeas (I’d rather call them garbanzos — more fun to say), tossed ’em in the food processor with some garlic, tahini and some other tasty good stuff; hit the switch and in darn near nothing flat I had a a treat fit for a sultan.
It’s good stuff, Maynard.
I’d like to say I make my version straight from an old family recipe, but hummus just wasn’t one of those things you’d find in Mom’s refrigerator. In fact, I seriously doubt Mom ever make culinary acquaintance with chickpea or garbanzo — the peas and beans that graced our table were generally of the Midwestern green variety. No, grinding up strangely-named legumes with garlic and sesame seed paste never would have occurred to Mom, even on a night when the fridge was looking particularly barren. Such things just didn’t end up on her shopping list — after all, what can you do with a sesame seed besides perch it atop a Big Mac?
It’s not that Mom wasn’t gastronomically adventurous — though her observation of a proffered sample “that’s different” pretty much ruled out its making an appearance at Thanksgiving. In fact, by the standards of a lot of folks with whom I’ve broken bread, the routine fare of my upbringing is the stuff of a raised eyebrow and a slow wince. Yeah, didn’t everybody grow up on head cheese and kraut, hocks and dumplings? Wasn’t there a tub of pickled herring in every fridge? Lefse and oyster stew every Christmas? Whaddya mean shellfish soaked in hot milk with a quarter inch of melted butter floating on top is gross? Who in the world would think that?
Well, by my experience, some of the same people happily chowing down on squid tentacles and raw fish.
There’s no accounting for taste … or for what tastes good.
And one of the best things that’s happened during my growing older is the ever increasing variety of things that taste really good.
Oh, for sure, these things have been around for a long, long time. There’s been pho in Vietnam darn near forever. Tandoori is hardly new in the Punjab and hummus was all over the Middle East before I started grinding it out in my kitchen. Hardly a week goes by when I don’t put a lip-lock on some morsel that makes me wonder, “Where have you been all my life?” Followed quickly by, “And how did you finally end up here?”
Well, odds are, somebody brought it. Brought it as an old family recipe, handed down in a family that really wasn’t from right around here.
Yeah, if you want to make diversity something other than a buzzword, just stroll the aisles of most any supermarket or check out the restaurant listings in dang near any town that has more than one.
We’re not eating like our all-American grandpas ate.
We’re eating better. Thanks to the folks who brought their recipe cards along from the Old Country.
No way around it, immigration makes the American melting pot a lot more tasty. Our pantries have come a long way from the Campbell’s soup casseroles of the 1950s or the days when for Americans living a couple states in from the coast, Italian pretty much meant Chef Boyardee and Chung King spelled Chinese.
More exotic than that it didn’t get.
Then folks from other interesting places started showing up … Mexico, Lebanon, Greece, Korea and all over the world … putting sriracha, jalapenos, falafel and garbanzos on our collective table.
This ain’t our grandpa’s country anymore, and that tastes good to me.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.