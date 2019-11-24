Having a deer carcass tested for chronic wasting disease is usually up to the hunter. In most cases, deer that are less than a year old are not tested, even though some that young have tested positive for CWD, possibly becoming diseased while a developing fetus.
Since 2002, about 227,000 Wisconsin deer have tested positive for CWD.
Department-managed sampling sites offer sampling, followed by testing, at no charge to the hunter. Time for return results vary, but could be up to 10 days. There are some individuals, kiosks, registration assist stations, and DNR-sites that offer to sample deer; check the DNR website for locations, businesses and other information, even beyond the gun deer season.
Note, too, that any hunter who kills a deer that tests positive for CWD can request a replacement harvest authorization be added to their Go Wild account.
There are lists of tips on reducing transmission of CWD including field dressing deer. See the DNR website. A most important step is that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention state that there have been, to date, no reported cases of CWD infection in people. However, the CDC advises that hunters not consume venison from deer, elk, or moose that has tested positive for CWD.
While the final choice is personal, and if a hunter chooses not to test a deer and does consume the venison, it would be wise that if the hunter gifts or serves venison that has not been tested to convey that to consumers at gatherings and parties.
The Wisconsin Division of Public Health recommends the same as the CDC.
It should not be enough for someone to simply say, “I eat CWD-positive deer and have not gotten sick.”
Commercially-processed deer should not be mixed and batch processed. If the processor does not keep individual deer separate, it would be impossible to say the venison received is coming from CWD-free deer.
