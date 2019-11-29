Jerry Davis: DNR ethical hunter award honors Westby deer hunter

More than two decades ago, in 1997, Jim Olson and Mike Kasten, La Crosse County, were selected and then awarded the first Department of Natural Resources annual ethical hunter award by then DNR warden Steve Dewald, then La Crosse Tribune Outdoors Editor Bob Lamb, and Jerry Davis, a Tribune writer and retired biology professor at UW-La Crosse.

While many award winners were deer hunters, the award can and has been given to persons hunting other species in Wisconsin, too. Sometimes the winners are out-state hunters visiting Wisconsin as a destination location for their favorite game.

Last May, Fred Casper, of Westby, was awarded the 2018 ethical hunter award. The 2019 winner will be selected and awarded in May 2020, at a ceremony at Vortex Optics, in Barneveld, Wis. Vortex has been a corporate sponsor of the award for the past four years.

Prior to this year’s deer season, Casper reached out to his neighbors to reaffirm permission to go onto their land should a wounded deer cross a property line.

“We continued our tradition of grilling hamburgers on the truck tailgate at noon,” Casper said. “Gun season, for me, is more about having fun with the kids and others. That’s what gun season is about, family and traditions.”

