Calm, sunny, warming into the high 30s, and beyond, seemed to put most hunters in a great mood to be out and enjoy recreating during yesterday’s 2019 nine-day gun deer season.
Wisconsin continues to be a destination state for white-tailed deer hunting and this year is no different with the likelihood every state being represented by at least one hunter, as well as 10 or more foreign countries sending representatives.
Many hunters who were up before dawn and at their location shortly thereafter were not conforming to the “if it’s brown, it’s down,” philosophy.
A former Wisconsin resident, now living in Atlanta, Ga., let the first three deer pass, two does and a buck, maybe so as not to be done before noon.
It’s that way with many who spend the first few hours or even day soaking up the outdoors, hearing coyotes howling, seeing squirrels nutting, and listening to birds calling.
A group of five Janesville men spent two years renovating a school bus into a deer hunting camper with five bedrooms and more if necessary. While they use the “bus” for more than deer hunting, painting it blaze orange signals its primary purpose.
A laid back approach was a case of necessity for one 76-year-old man who had hunted 51 consecutive years before calling it enough. Then his friends and relatives talked him into a second go at it and he mostly sits in his truck with his rifle outside and ready. He’s back for another streak of deer hunting years. He’s shot a number of deer, all legally, with his relaxed method.
So called assisting registration stations primarily for chronic wasting disease sampling, were feeling the laid back approach, too, with hunters waiting until later in the day to bring their bucks and does by.
While some hunters were not in a rush to kill a deer, bald eagles reacted to a new source of food with more urgency, sitting in wait in rural areas away from lakes and rivers, in anticipation of entrails for supper.
Mike Burns, DNR warden in Lafayette County, said the opener was good, starting with fine weather; state properties were not overloaded with people; some not arriving until 9 or 10 in the morning. One individual was a bit confused with the law on loaded guns in vehicles, but otherwise everyone is happy to be out and glad the nine day season is here.
Matt Groppi, DNR warden in Jackson County, found the opener fairly quiet. There are always a couple who forget to check rules, with one hunter leaving a stand overnight on state property and a young hunter and mentor who forgot about being within arm’s length of one another.
“Overall, he said, “it has the makings of a good season.”
Most hunters will pick up the pace as the season progresses, except of some who just can’t seem to get enough of all aspects of deer hunting.