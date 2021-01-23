Jim Litke: Mahomes 'cleared' for big game. What could go wrong?

Never mind that Patrick Mahomes got knocked silly and out of a game barely a week ago. He was always going to play Sunday against Buffalo, and because it’s the AFC Championship — instead of, say, Week 3 of the regular season — the only way the Chiefs’ star wouldn’t have cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol is if he had a visible dent in the side of his head.

That’s the danger of concussions. Despite all the advances in science, you can’t see a concussion in real time, the way an X-ray will confirm a torn biceps or bruised knee. We know the damage repeated hits to the head cause over the long term, but only by studying autopsied brains. So even the best doctors today can only note the symptoms when they occur (confusion, headaches and nausea, among others) and take the player’s word on when they stopped, then guess when it’s safe to resume normal activity — let alone an activity as abnormal as pro football.

That was good enough for Mahomes.

“I actually just got out of the protocol,” he announced after practice Friday. Mahomes grinned and looked like the happiest, healthiest 25-year-old alive.