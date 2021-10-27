Jim Polzin: Why it's hard to get a read on how good the Packers are seven weeks into the season

This column was written before Thursday night’s game between the Packers and Arizona Cardinals.

We should have a pretty good idea of where the Green Bay Packers stand in the NFL pecking order by now, seven games into the 2021 season. That’s plenty of data as sample sizes go.

And yet it’s not enough to get a true read on a team that could be overrated or underrated depending on the vantage point or, as the case may be, level of cynicism in the eyes of the beholder.

Here’s what we know for sure: At 6-1, the Packers are tied for the second-best record in the NFC and have a 2½-game lead in their division.

Here’s what we can confidently say: The NFC is top-heavy, with a significant drop-off between the haves and the have nots, and the Packers fall in the former category.

Where exactly to put Green Bay in a group of five teams that also includes Arizona, Tampa Bay, Dallas and the Los Angeles Rams? That’s the tricky question as Green Bay closes in on the halfway point of a 17-game marathon.

Injuries to key players on both sides of the ball have prevented Matt LaFleur’s team from putting its best foot forward. Still, the Packers have strung together six consecutive victories since that 38-3 nightmare against the New Orleans Saints to open the season, never trailing by more than a touchdown in any of those wins.

The schedule has been mighty friendly, however. Only one of the Packers’ wins has come against an opponent that has a winning record through seven weeks: the 25-22 overtime decision at Cincinnati (5-2) on Oct. 10.

Compare that to Arizona, which is 7-0 and has three double-digit road wins over teams in playoff contention: 38-13 over the Tennessee Titans (5-2), 37-20 over the Rams (6-1) and 37-14 over the Cleveland Browns (4-3).

Are the Cardinals for real? Are the Packers for real? That’s what should have made Thursday’s primetime game between the teams at State Farm Stadium in suburban Phoenix such an intriguing midseason matchup.

Put away that measuring stick for now because the pandemic still is finding a way to ruin the fun. The Packers, already shorthanded as it is, will be without defensive coordinator Joe Barry, star wide receiver Davante Adams and wide receiver Allen Lazard due to COVID-19 protocols.

“We’ve got to go with what we have on Thursday,” Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said.

You maybe remember me writing a few days ago that Green Bay is going to have to light up the scoreboard during a five-game stretch that includes games against Arizona, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota and Seattle.

That includes games against quarterbacks ranked No. 2 (Arizona’s Kyler Murray), No. 15 (Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes), No. 3 (Los Angeles’ Matthew Stafford), No. 8 (Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins) and No. 1 (Seattle’s Russell Wilson) in NFL passer rating. Wilson is sidelined with a finger injury but could be back in time for the Nov. 14 meeting between the Packers and Seahawks game at Lambeau Field.

Compare that to the passer rating ranks of the quarterbacks Green Bay has faced to date: New Orleans’ Jameis Winston (11), Detroit’s Jared Goff (27), San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo (21), Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger (25), Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (5), Chicago’s Justin Fields (33) and Washington’s Taylor Heinicke (24).

“Hopefully the guys continue to get better,” said Packers defensive backs coach/passing game coordinator Jerry Gray, who will take over play-calling duties against Arizona in place of Barry. “I think that’s one thing that Joe stresses is that we’ve got to play one week at a time. We can’t look ahead and see what our schedule is. I know Matt does the same thing. We’ve got to worry about Arizona and not worry about what we’re going to do the week after that.

“The big thing is we’re just trying to win the football game. However the way we win it, we win it. I don’t care. To me, I think stats are kind of overrated. If you win the football game, guess what, that’s what you’re going to get graded on.”

Arizona is averaging 32.1 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL. Murray will test the Packers with his arm — he has DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk, A.J. Green and rookie Rondale Moore at his disposal — and his legs.

“It is a great challenge,” LaFleur said. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, starting with their quarterback.”

The Packers have their quarterback, but Rodgers won’t have nearly as much firepower around him as Murray will. Adams accounts for 33.3% of Green Bay’s receptions this season and 41.8% of its receiving yards, and while the Packers are 6-0 in games he’s missed over the past two years, this task seems particularly daunting.

A loss would drop Green Bay two games behind Arizona, plus on the wrong side of the tiebreaker.

“This has those playoff-type implication games even though it is just Week 8,” Rodgers said. “We’re aware of that. A lot of times when you’re not playing a division opponent it comes down to the tiebreakers like this. There’s still a lot of football and a lot that can happen throughout the season with momentum and the way teams play, but this is an important one.”

One the Packers arrive at in rough shape, which leads to this likely scenario: Eight games will have passed without us finding out where they truly fall in the NFL pecking order.

Jim Polzin writes for the Wisconsin State Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0